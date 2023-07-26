The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Startups have become crucial to Kenya’s digital transformation but face low survival odds

Chinedu Okafor
Startup ecosystem of the week: Kenya
Startup ecosystem of the week: Kenya
  • Kenyan startups have the potential to expedite the country's digital transformation by up to 70%, according to Communications Authority CEO Ezra Chiloba. 
  • Unfortunately, a majority of startups (around 80%) face significant obstacles such as financial constraints and regulatory restrictions, leading to their closure within the first year of operation. 
  • To overcome these challenges and boost survival rates, industry experts emphasize the importance of partnerships and collaborations.

According to Communications Authority CEO Ezra Chiloba, startups in the East African nation of Kenya have the potential to hasten the country's digital transformation by up to 70%.

Recommended articles

The CEO noted that significant obstacles including finance and regulatory restrictions cause the majority of them to close their doors in less than a year. “Close to 80 percent of startups often die within the first year of operation, while only three to five percent make it beyond the one-year period of survival,” Chiloba stated.

He went on to say that the remaining 15% are in the uncertain group, with very slim possibilities of survival. To address this, Chiloba suggested that entrepreneurs in the nation, particularly fintech, collaborate with investors from all industries.

"Leveraging partnerships means the firms will be able to enhance financial control and drive operational efficiency by providing valuable insights and other strategic support functions, enabling them to focus on core activities and achieve their strategic goals," Chiloba explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nasim Devji, Group CEO and Managing Director of DTB offered similar advice, stating that partnerships are critical in speeding the development of new FinTech products and services.

"For instance, serving as the link between banking and technology, collaborations give customers access to personalised, secure, and user-friendly financial solutions, and position the parties at the forefront of the industry,” Devji said.

The two talked yesterday in Nairobi at the market entry announcement of Boya, a Kenyan fintech that created a virtual expenditure card to assist firms in interacting effortlessly and at lower prices.

The application also aims to assist businesses in managing both domestic and foreign payments and costs using a single virtual card solution with no fees.

Boya's CEO, Alphas Sinja, stated that the achievement coincided with cooperation with Diamond Trust Bank and the digital payment network Visa. DTB's cards have been integrated as a service offering into Boya's platform.

ADVERTISEMENT

Customers of Boya will be able to use virtual corporate cards enabled by the Visa card program as a result of the integration.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Startups have become crucial to Kenya’s digital transformation but face low survival odds

Startups have become crucial to Kenya’s digital transformation but face low survival odds

6 tricks to extend headphone durability

6 tricks to extend headphone durability

Pulse kicks off nomination phase for Pulse Influencer Awards 2023

Pulse kicks off nomination phase for Pulse Influencer Awards 2023

Zanzibar allocates Sh800 billion to procuring an alternate power source

Zanzibar allocates Sh800 billion to procuring an alternate power source

See the reason why Nigeria’s shipping industry is losing $6 billion annually

See the reason why Nigeria’s shipping industry is losing $6 billion annually

Top 5 African countries that spend the most time in traffic

Top 5 African countries that spend the most time in traffic

US treasury official is set to visit Somalia and Kenya to address Russian exports to Africa

US treasury official is set to visit Somalia and Kenya to address Russian exports to Africa

Inflation crises in Ghana spurs an aggressive move from the Country’s central bank

Inflation crises in Ghana spurs an aggressive move from the Country’s central bank

Kenya's ambition to become East Africa’s petroleum hub takes shape with major asset acquisition

Kenya's ambition to become East Africa’s petroleum hub takes shape with major asset acquisition

Pulse Sports

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

African giants: The 10 largest economies on the continent

African giants: The 10 largest economies on the continent

Top 10 most polluted cities in Africa

The 10 most polluted cities in Africa

Top 10 most open African countries in 2023

Top 10 most open African countries in 2023

The planet's record-breaking hot weather has caused severe drought in places like here in South Africa.

The 10 hottest African countries in 2023