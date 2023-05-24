The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Top 10 African cities where it is most expensive to get food

Chinedu Okafor
Top 10 African cities where it is most expensive to get food
Top 10 African cities where it is most expensive to get food
  • Business Insider Africa presents the top 10 African cities where it is most expensive to eat.
  • This list is courtesy of Numbeo’s cost of living index, which is computed using food price data amongst other metrics. 
  • The food price index included in this article is based on Business Insider’s weighted average of Numbeo’s groceries index and restaurant index.

Food is a vital part of our lives and a basic requirement for living. However, the price of food could put a financial strain on a lot of individuals all around the world. The capacity of individuals to afford nourishing and healthful meals can be severely impacted by high food costs in a nation, which can eventually have an adverse effect on their health and well-being.

Recommended articles

The availability and cost of food, sometimes influence a region's livability. Based on the region, and other factors that affect livability, the more economical food is relative to how nutrient-dense it is, the more desirable said region is.

However, there is no ignoring the fact that food is simply more pricey in some regions that others, and these expensive prices are influnced by a number of factors, including supply and demand, cost of production, processing, transportation, and the cachet of said neighborhood. Because food is the most essential commodity in any economy, considering the amount a region’s residents spend on feeding and living would help guide the decision of living there.

Numbeo, one of the world’s most profound data and research platforms, computes data that determine the cities with the highest cost of living, globally. The price of food, particularly the cost of groceries and restaurant meals, is one of the indices used to compile the list.

ADVERTISEMENT

For its indexes, Numbeo depends on user inputs and manually gathered information from reliable sources (such as grocery websites, taxi business websites, websites of governmental organizations, newspaper articles, other surveys, etc.).

The platform's database is then updated twice a year with personally gathered data from reliable sources. The Numbeo website provides a more thorough explanation of the process.

Below is the list of the top 10 African cities where it is most expensive to get food. The food price index is based on Business Insider’s weighted average of Numbeo’s groceries index and restaurant index. Business Insider Africa had earlier released the top 10 African countries where it is most expensive to eat.

Rank Cities Country Food Price Index Groceries Index Resturant Index
1. Douala Cameroon 51.4 42.1 60.7
2. Dakar Senegal 42.7 39.1 46.2
3. Port Louis Mauritius 37.7 43.0 32.4
4. Lagos Nigeria 35.9 39.5 32.3
5. Addis Ababa Ethiopia 33.5 38.8 28.2
6. Garborone Botswana 33.2 30.0 36.5
7. Harare Zimbabwe 32.6 34.8 30.4
8. Abidjan Ivory Coast 32.2 35.8 28.6
9. Johannesburg South Africa 30.9 28.8 33.0
10 Accra Ghana 29.7 31.6 27.8
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Tanzania allocates a massive budget for ground-breaking projects

Tanzania allocates a massive budget for ground-breaking projects

Top 10 African cities where it is most expensive to get food

Top 10 African cities where it is most expensive to get food

Nigeria seems to be France’s favorite business destination in West Africa

Nigeria seems to be France’s favorite business destination in West Africa

See plan Ghana and Kenya have come up with to strengthen their business relation

See plan Ghana and Kenya have come up with to strengthen their business relation

French realtors procure $17.5 million investment for a project in Rwanda

French realtors procure $17.5 million investment for a project in Rwanda

Nigeria emerges as Africa's investment hub with 30% of all of Africa’s FDIs

Nigeria emerges as Africa's investment hub with 30% of all of Africa’s FDIs

Uganda's export sector surges as exports reach $674.54 Million, a 93.0% increase

Uganda's export sector surges as exports reach $674.54 Million, a 93.0% increase

6 phones with the best cameras in 2023

6 phones with the best cameras in 2023

5 interesting facts about Dangote’s newly commisioned oil refinery

5 interesting facts about Dangote’s newly commisioned oil refinery

Pulse Sports

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top ten highest-ranking ports in Africa

Top 10 highest-ranking ports in Africa

President of the Democratic Republic of Congo Felix Tshisekedi, seen here in November 2019, has called for a warmer relationship with Israel

DRC falls out with the World Bank at the cost of $1 billion

Moroccan Car Brand

Morocco unveils hydrogen car prototype, buffing up influence of "Made in Morocco" brand

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala projects grim fate for Nigeria’s oil sector, see her comments