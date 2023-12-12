The sports category has moved to a new website.

Top 10 African cities with the highest number of business founders

Chinedu Okafor

In Africa as in other regions, the role of business founders is vital to growth and development. These entrepreneurs foster innovation, economic success, and the creation of jobs for the community. Based on ease of doing business, economic problems, population, and other factors, some regions naturally produce more business founders, typically enterprising people looking to solve problems.

The existence of vibrant and successful business founders is essential to a region's economic, social, and cultural fabric. Their efforts extend beyond financial achievement, benefiting the community's entire prosperity and vibrancy.

There are cities in Africa with a high concentration of founders. These locations generally reflect Africa's ingenuity since they host a cluster of some of the continent's brightest and most innovative minds. This begs the question of which cities have the greatest number of founders.

According to a report by Ondeck, an organization that assists businesses in scaling, the most business-inclined city in Africa can be found in the subcontinent of East Africa. However, other regions on the continent are also represented, with ten standing out. Below are said ten cities.

To arrive at the result, Ondeck retrieved the total number of local LinkedIn profiles in 150 countries, the top 10 most populated cities within those countries, every U.S. state, the 100 most populated cities in the U.S., every U.K. city, and the top 250 global cities of Startupblink’s Global Startup Report 2022.

To find the proportion of workers within each location who are business founders, Ondeck repeated the search on LinkedIn by searching for the job title “founder.” The platform could then rank locations by the number of business founder profiles per 10k LinkedIn users overall.

Ondeck's 10 African cities with the highest number of business founders
Ondeck's 10 African cities with the highest number of business founders Ondeck
The report found that “Rwanda’s capital city Kigali is the most entrepreneurial city in Africa, counting 116.5 business founders for every 10k LinkedIn profiles. It’s also the home of the Norrsken Foundation’s startup hub Kigali House, billed as the “largest hub for entrepreneurs in Africa,” below is the list of the other cities that followed suit.

Rank City Country Score
1. Kigali Rwanda 116.5
2. Abuja Nigeria 111.1
3. Kampala Uganda 106.4
4. Cape Town South Africa 103.4
5. Nairobi Kenya 97.0
6. Gaborone Botswana 93.6
7. Johannesburg South Africa 87.7
8. Harare Zimbabwe 85.2
9. Dar es Salaam Tanzania 84.7
10. Lusaka Zambia 78.3
Chinedu Okafor

