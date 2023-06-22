The sports category has moved to a new website.

Top 10 African countries leading in economic freedom

Victor Oluwole
Botswana also registered one of the highest scores in Africa (64.9) for economic freedom, ranking higher than countries like France and Italy.
  • The top 10 African countries leading in economic freedom are Mauritius, Botswana, Rwanda, Seychelles, Ghana, Tunisia, South Africa, Namibia, Kenya, and Côte d'Ivoire.
  • These countries prioritise market openness, entrepreneurship, and investor-friendly environments to attract investment and drive economic growth.
Africa is undergoing a remarkable economic transformation as several countries prioritise economic freedom and strive to attract investment.

According to the 2023 Economic Freedom Index, a comprehensive analysis of factors like government intervention, regulatory efficiency, property rights, and market access, a select group of African countries stand out for their efforts in creating favourable business environments.

The lowest-scoring country in Africa is Sudan, a country under further strain thanks to rife civil conflict. Historically, economic development has been constrained by rampant corruption and a lack of institutional capacity. Conversely, Mauritius and Botswana registered the highest scores in Africa, ranking higher than countries like France and Italy.

By adopting policies that prioritise market openness, entrepreneurship, and investor-friendly environments, many African countries are positioning themselves as key players in the global economy.

Let's explore the top 10 African countries that are gaining international recognition for their exemplary progress.

Rank Country 2023 Score
1 Mauritius 70.6
2 Botswana 64.9
3 Rwanda 62.7
4 Seychelles 59.5
5 Tunisia 59.3
6 Zambia 58.7
7 Morocco 58.4
8 Ghana 58.0
9 Namibia 57.7
10 Senegal 57.7
Victor Oluwole

