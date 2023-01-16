ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Top 10 African countries with the most powerful passports in the world in 2023

Chinedu Okafor
Most Powerful African Passports
Most Powerful African Passports
  • Business Insider presents the top 10 most powerful African passports in the world in 2023.
  • This list represents countries with the easiest access to international travel.
  • The list is courtesy of the global citizenship and residence advisory company Henley & Partners. 

As disproportionate as it may seem, a person’s freedom of international travel is largely dependent on the passport they own.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

As a result, citizens in some regions find it easier than others to travel anywhere they please, owing to the strength of their international passports.

The value of passports globally differs, so much so that almost every single passport in the world has a different statistical value.

The global citizenship and residence advisory company Henley & Partners are well aware of this fact and have for the past 18 years delivered the Henley Passport Index, a one of a kind passport ranking based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Authority (IATA).

As the company notes, the index covers 199 different passports and 227 different travel destinations. It is updated quarterly, and is considered the standard reference tool for global citizens and sovereign states when assessing where a passport ranks on the global mobility spectrum.

This year, the company has released the first of its passport index with the inclusion of 109 regions. Japan has the most powerful passport, as it allows its wielders visa-free access to 193 countries. The countries that followed include Singapore, South Korea, Germany and Spain.

42 of the 109 regions are African with Seychelles having the most powerful passport on the continent.

According to Henley & Partners the index is derived using a carefully laid out methodology. This methodology according to the company is as follows; for each travel destination, if no visa is required for passport holders from a country or territory, then a score with value = 1 is created for that passport.

A score with value = 1 is also applied if passport holders can obtain a visa on arrival, a visitor’s permit, or an electronic travel authority (ETA) when entering the destination. These visa-types require no pre-departure government approval, because of the specific visa-waiver programs in place. Where a visa is required, or where a passport holder has to obtain a government-approved electronic visa (e-Visa) before departure, a score with value = 0 is assigned.

A score with value = 0 is also assigned if passport holders need pre-departure government approval for a visa on arrival, a scenario we do not consider ‘visa-free’. The total score for each passport is equal to the number of destinations for which no visa is required (value = 1), under the conditions defined above.

Below are ten of the top African passports based on the metric system above.

Top most powerful passports in Africa
Top most powerful passports in Africa curated content

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Top 10 African countries with the most powerful passports in the world in 2023

Top 10 African countries with the most powerful passports in the world in 2023

Uganda ends its 8 year $2.2 billion railway deal with China and eyes Turkish firm instead

Uganda ends its 8 year $2.2 billion railway deal with China and eyes Turkish firm instead

Ghana shuns its current economic challenges to focus on the wellbeing of its workers

Ghana shuns its current economic challenges to focus on the wellbeing of its workers

Nigeria set to receive grain imports from Ukraine despite the war

Nigeria set to receive grain imports from Ukraine despite the war

The legal threat to the UK-Mozambique $20 billion deal has been annulled

The legal threat to the UK-Mozambique $20 billion deal has been annulled

East Africa’s proposal for a unified currency may be implemented earlier than projected

East Africa’s proposal for a unified currency may be implemented earlier than projected

Uganda's State House allocates billions for brand new cars for the President and Vice President

Uganda's State House allocates billions for brand new cars for the President and Vice President

5 interesting facts about Dangote’s new oil refinery

5 interesting facts about Dangote’s new oil refinery

Why you should enroll at ALX as an upcoming software engineer

Why you should enroll at ALX as an upcoming software engineer

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cape-Town South Africa

African countries with the highest quality of life

South-Africa

Best African countries for entrepreneurship

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema

Zambia plans to start importing oil refined in Africa

Iristel Kenya Limited

Safaricom’s market share in Kenya is threatened by the telecommunications company it took to court