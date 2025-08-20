Cover letters that get read: A simple framework for beginners

A clear, short cover letter helps recruiters see whether an application matches a role.

For jobseekers, a straightforward four-paragraph framework keeps the letter focused and easy to scan, which matters when hiring teams review many applications.

1. The opener

Start by stating who you are, how you found the vacancy and the position you are applying for in the first two sentences of your first paragraph.

Keep this tight: name, current role or status (for example, recent graduate or intern), and the exact job title as advertised.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Quick summary

In about three or four sentences, then provide a compact snapshot of the most relevant skills, knowledge and experience you have.

Use concrete details where possible, for example years of experience, tools regularly used or a routine responsibility.

Align this summary with the key requirements in the job advert so a recruiter can immediately see relevance.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. The fit

Explain what connects you (the applicant) to the industry, the organisation and the role.

What’s the magic you have that makes you suited to the role?

Focus on what you would bring to the team : the capabilities that match the employer’s needs and how your experience or training prepares you for the job.

Reference a detail from the employer’s profile, mission or the job description to show you have researched the organisation, but keep it factual and concise.

ADVERTISEMENT

These should be contained in, at most, four paragraphs.

4. The closer

End with a short wrap-up, about two sentences: mention that your CV is attached, express intent to follow up or note availability for an interview, and close with a polite thank you.

Include a preferred contact method if the advert did not already state one.

Practical tips for Kenyan jobseekers

ADVERTISEMENT

Keep the cover letter to a single page and use the same font and header as the CV.

Match language and keywords from the job advert since many recruiters and HR teams search for those terms when shortlisting .

Avoid repeating your CV line by line; the cover letter should highlight the most relevant points and explain why they matter for this role.

Proofread carefully for spelling and grammar since small errors can distract from otherwise strong credentials.

Address and tone matters

ADVERTISEMENT

Address the letter to a named contact where possible. If no name is provided, ‘Dear Hiring Manager’ is acceptable.

Use a professional but conversational tone and keep paragraphs short so the letter is quick to scan.

Formatting

Most employers expect a traditional cover letter with an opening salutation, four concise paragraphs and a polite closing.

Use headings only when the job advert explicitly invites a less formal or creative application, for example for design, marketing or communications roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you are unsure, stick to the traditional format. Save the file as a PDF unless the employer requests another format.

A structured cover letter does not guarantee an interview, but it does make it easier for an employer to understand your suitability at a glance.

Follow the four-paragraph framework, keep the content relevant to the job, and present information clearly.

That approach will make applications submitted through a service like BrighterMonday Kenya simpler for recruiters to assess.

ADVERTISEMENT