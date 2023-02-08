Top 10 of the least corrupt African countries heading into 2023

In an effort to measure and track the prevalence of corruption around the world, Transparency International, a global movement working in over 100 countries to end the injustice of corruption, developed the Corruption Perceptions Index(CPI).

The CPI ranks 180 countries and territories worldwide by their perceived levels of public sector corruption, scoring on a scale of 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).

According to the organization, the final CPI results for 2022 demonstrate how corruption undermines Sub-Saharan Africa's interconnected routes to democracy, security, and prosperity, especially in times of world crisis. A higher cost of living and the COVID-19 epidemic have a negative impact on the region's ability to recover. The effects of economic, ecological, and healthcare concerns need significant financial resources, which cannot be lost to corruption.

While Africa struggles with corruption, some African countries performed well on the CPI owing to a robust democratic system in which their legislative and policy frameworks continuously undergo improvement. In these countries, there are also very determined efforts to implement several measures to increase transparency in government and business transactions.

The Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) aggregates data from a number of different sources that provide perceptions

of businesspeople and country experts of the level of corruption in the public sector. Transparency International takes the following steps to calculate the CPI: select data sources, standardize data sources to a scale of 0-100, calculate the average, and finally report the measure of uncertainty. Under these elements are very elaborate measures the organization uses to quantify corruption, which is extensively illustrated in the report.

Below are 10 African countries which scored the highest on the Transparency International, Corruption Perception Index.