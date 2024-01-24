Top 10 richest countries in Africa in 2024

When you think of the wealthiest countries in Africa, you are probably taking the GDP per capita by country into account. In this article, we list Africa's top 10 richest countries based on GDP per capita, as estimated by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

However, if you are watching out for the GDP per capita of Nigeria or the GDP per capita of Kenya, this list may surprise you since the countries that emerge on top are also some of the smallest countries in the continent.

So what do we mean when we say a country is rich?

GDP, or the gross domestic product, is a parameter for the value of all goods and services produced in a nation. Dividing this output by the number of full-time residents in a country is a better way of determining how rich or poor a country’s general populace is.

However, only when taking into account inflation rates and the cost of local goods and services, can we get a more accurate picture of a nation’s average standard of living. Considering both factors, the resulting figure is called PPP or purchasing power parity, often expressed in dollars to allow comparisons between countries.

When you go by GDP per capita PPP, these 10 African countries come up as the richest as of January 24, 2024:

Rank Global Rank Country/Territory GDP-PPP per capita ($) 1 66 🇲🇺 Mauritius 29,349 2 75 🇱🇾 Libya 24,382 3 89 🇧🇼 Botswana 19,394 4 90 🇬🇦 Gabon 19,165 5 94 🇬🇶 Equatorial Guinea 18,363 6 97 🇪🇬 Egypt 17,123 7 100 🇿🇦 South Africa 16,211 8 111 🇩🇿 Algeria 13,682 9 113 🇹🇳 Tunisia 13,249 10 124 🇲🇦 Morocco 10,408

