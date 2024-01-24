The sports category has moved to a new website.

Top 10 richest countries in Africa in 2024

Victor Oluwole

From the financial hubs of Mauritius to the resource-rich states of Libya, this analysis delves into what makes these African countries stand out regarding riches and economic stability.

  • Mauritius, Libya, and Botswana lead the list with the highest GDP-PPP per capita among the presented countries, ranking 1st, 2nd, and 3rd respectively.
  • Middle-ranked countries include Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, and Egypt.
  • The lower end of the ranking features South Africa, Algeria, Tunisia, and Morocco, with Morocco at the 10th position.

When you think of the wealthiest countries in Africa, you are probably taking the GDP per capita by country into account. In this article, we list Africa's top 10 richest countries based on GDP per capita, as estimated by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

However, if you are watching out for the GDP per capita of Nigeria or the GDP per capita of Kenya, this list may surprise you since the countries that emerge on top are also some of the smallest countries in the continent.

READ ALSO: 5 African countries with the best quality of life index

GDP, or the gross domestic product, is a parameter for the value of all goods and services produced in a nation. Dividing this output by the number of full-time residents in a country is a better way of determining how rich or poor a country’s general populace is.

However, only when taking into account inflation rates and the cost of local goods and services, can we get a more accurate picture of a nation’s average standard of living. Considering both factors, the resulting figure is called PPP or purchasing power parity, often expressed in dollars to allow comparisons between countries.

When you go by GDP per capita PPP, these 10 African countries come up as the richest as of January 24, 2024:

Rank Global Rank Country/Territory GDP-PPP per capita ($)
1 66 🇲🇺 Mauritius 29,349
2 75 🇱🇾 Libya 24,382
3 89 🇧🇼 Botswana 19,394
4 90 🇬🇦 Gabon 19,165
5 94 🇬🇶 Equatorial Guinea 18,363
6 97 🇪🇬 Egypt 17,123
7 100 🇿🇦 South Africa 16,211
8 111 🇩🇿 Algeria 13,682
9 113 🇹🇳 Tunisia 13,249
10 124 🇲🇦 Morocco 10,408

READ ALSO: 10 African countries set to experience the highest leaps in economic growth

Source: International Monetary Fund, World Economic Outlook October 2023.

Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

