Kenya Power tokens to be unavailable countrywide for 11 hours

The company has warned its customers that during this period, the purchase of prepaid tokens and checking of token details via *977# and myPower App will be unavailable.

The company stated that the system maintenance exercise is necessary to enhance the efficiency and reliability of their systems.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

It is part of the company's ongoing efforts to improve its services and ensure that its customers have access to reliable power supply.

Kenya Power has apologized for any inconvenience that the exercise may cause to its customers.

The company has advised its customers to purchase sufficient tokens in advance to avoid any inconveniences that may arise during the system maintenance period.