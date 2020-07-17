Kenya's Covid-19 cases now stand at 12,062 following the confirmation of 389 new positive cases over the last 24 hours.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe noted that 3,545 samples had been tested bringing the total number of samples tested in Kenya to 233,641.

Out of the 389 new cases, 385 are Kenyans while four are foreigners. By gender, 260 of the new infectees are male while 129 are female with the youngest new case being a five-month old infant.



Deaths and Recoveries

Five more people succumbed to the disease bringing the total number of fatalities to 222.

345 more patients have also been discharged from medical facilities raising the number of recoveries to 3,983.

Of the recovered patients, 134 were admitted in hospitals and 211 were under the home based care programme.

