Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has announced that 20 Cuban doctors will arrive in Nairobi on Friday (Tonight) to support the ongoing fight against Covid-19.

Speaking during the address on the status of Covid-19 in the country, the CS said that 20 Cuban doctors will be in the country for the next six months, and they will be based at the Kenyatta University Teaching Referral and Research Hospital.

CS Kagwe noted that the Doctors will bring in specialized skills in relation to internal medicine, oncology, cardiology, renal and pediatrics, as they support the fight against the deadly novel coronavirus.

“This particular one is a special brigade that is going to be stationed at KU. It is not going to be placed around the country and they are specialized doctors in internal medicine, oncology, cardiology, renal and pediatrics. With the covid-19 cases rising, these specialized doctors will go a long way in supporting our doctors in managing the disease and also in exchanging of skill development,” said the Health CS.

The Doctors who arrive in the country tonight will begin with an initial 3 months stay, with a possibility of an extension for another 3 months.

CS Kagwe thanked the Cuban Government through its Ambassador to Kenya Ernesto Gomez Diaz, for the kind gesture.

