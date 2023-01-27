ADVERTISEMENT
Experience the thrill of 'Call of Duty' - Get ready to play!

Call of Duty Warzone [Feature by Eldorado.gg]
The Call of Duty series has been among the most popular and successful gaming franchises.

Call of Duty has been around since 2003, and it has grown and evolved over the years to become the iconic game it is today.

From the original Call of Duty to the latest games in the series, the Call of Duty games have been an adrenaline-pumping thrill ride for gamers worldwide.

In this article, we look at the Call of Duty series games and give you some tips and tricks for playing them. So, get ready to experience the thrill of the Call of Duty series!

The Call of Duty series is a first-person shooter video game series that was first released in 2003.

Developed by Infinity Ward, the series has become one of the best-selling franchises. The series has been praised for its intense action, story-telling, and immersive atmosphere.

Call of Duty games are set in various historical and modern settings and feature multiple weapons and vehicles.

The series has grown over the years to include a variety of game modes, from the traditional single-player campaign to the multiplayer mode.

The series has also seen several spin-off titles, such as the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare series and the Call of Duty: Black Ops series.

If you're new to the Call of Duty series, it can be hard to figure out which games are part of the series and which ones are not.

Here is a list of all the games in the Call of Duty series, in order of their release date:

  1. Call of Duty (2003)
  2. Call of Duty 2 (2005)
  3. Call of Duty 3 (2006)
  4. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (2007)
  5. Call of Duty: World at War (2008)
  6. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009)
  7. Call of Duty: Black Ops (2010)
  8. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2011)
  9. Call of Duty: Black Ops II (2012)
  10. Call of Duty: Ghosts (2013)
  11. Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare (2014)
  12. Call of Duty: Black Ops III (2015)
  13. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (2016)
  14. Call of Duty: WWII (2017)
  15. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (2018)
  16. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)
  17. Call of Duty: Warzone (2020)

The latest additions to the Call of Duty series are Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) and Call of Duty: Warzone (2020).

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is a reboot of the popular Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare and it is set in a modern-day setting.

The game features a single-player campaign and a multiplayer mode, as well as a variety of weapons and vehicles. The game is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Call of Duty: Warzone is a battle royale game that was released in 2020 and is set in the same universe as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

The game features a massive map and up to 150 players can battle it out in the Warzone. The game is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

In case you’re looking for a smurf CoD Warzone account, Eldorado is the place to go to as it has thousands of them on offer at unbeatable prices.

If you're new to the Call of Duty series, here are some tips and tricks that can help you get started:

  1. Learn the maps: One of the most important things you can do to improve your game is to learn the maps. Knowing the layout of the maps will help you anticipate the enemy's movements and maximize your chances of success.
  2. Use cover: Using cover is one of the best ways to stay alive in Call of Duty games. Make sure to use cover wisely and never expose yourself to enemy fire.
  3. Communicate with your team: Communication is key in Call of Duty games, so make sure to communicate with your team. This will help you coordinate your attacks and come up with strategies to outsmart the enemy.
  4. Learn your weapons: Knowing how to use your weapons effectively is essential for success in Call of Duty games. Make sure to practice with each weapon and learn its strengths and weaknesses.
  5. Use perks: Perks are special abilities that can give you an advantage in the game. Make sure to use the right perks for the right situation to get the most out of them.

