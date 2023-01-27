ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  local

Safaricom CEO speaks on KRA's plan to monitor Kenyans' transactions

Denis Mwangi

Peter Ndegwa also discussed his future at Safaricom and new board chair Adil Arshed Khawaja

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa presenting the HY23 results in November 2022

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa has addressed plans by the Kenya Revenue Authority to integrate its tax monitoring system with telecommunication companies in Kenya.

The KRA plans to set up its own systems to monitor telco transactions and expand the tax base, rather than relying on tax declarations made by the companies.

Speaking during an interview with Citizen TV’s Yvonne Okwara on Thursday, January 26, Ndegwa said Safaricom will be looking forward to engaging with the KRA before the proposal goes to Parliament for debate.

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa with Citizen TV news anchor Yvonne Okwara Pulse Live Kenya

This engagement, he said, will help the company understand the implications of the proposal on their business and take any necessary steps to meet the requirements that are being proposed to Parliament.

He also highlighted that the company had been awarded as the country's biggest taxpayer for the past ten years.

"We’re a compliant corporate citizen. Last year Safaricom was declared the highest taxpayer for the tenth year in succession, we paid Sh125 billion,” he said.

READ: KRA to roll out new tax system to meet Ruto's ambitious targets

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa also addressed recent rumours about his potential departure from the company following the election of a new board chairman.

In the interview with Citizen TV, Ndegwa stated that the decision about his role at the company ultimately lies with the board and the new Chairman, Adil Arshed Khawaja, who was elected on Thursday.

There is social media speculation, you know when you run a business of the size of Safaricom, just like a football team, there will always be views about what is happening to the manager, the captain and so on...But, from where I stand, the decisions about my role are usually for the board, and now that we have a new chairman I’m sure it is a question that can be asked both to the board and the chairman,” he stated.

Safaricom Chairman Adil Arshed Khawaja Pulse Live Kenya

Ndegwa emphasized that he has had a successful three years at the helm of Safaricom, steering the company through the challenges of COVID-19 and expanding operations into Ethiopia and launching 5G service.

He indicated that he plans to continue leading the company into the future and focus on its mission of transforming lives and playing a role in Kenya.

