Payment options for withdrawals & deposits while using 1xbet betting app

Speaking of the devil, the 1xbet app offers various payment methods for deposits and withdrawals, allowing people to make fast transactions. Of course, this is just one of the many perks of using 1xbet because the latter also provides tons of features, betting sections, and more.

Getting the 1xBet app on your handheld device is a straightforward process, regardless of your OS. Android users will need o get an apk file downloadable from the site’s platform, whereas iOS customers have to change some things in their settings to get this option. Once that happens, they will have access to the company’s top-tier sportsbook, casino section, as well as loads of other things.

Of course, many people will be impressed by the fact that they can make mobile payments. 1xBet’s app is home to a wide variety of things, so here are some of the most common payment gateways you’ll have access to.

E-wallets

When it comes down to payment solutions for online betting, most people know that e-wallets are the most popular option. There are all sorts of digital wallets to choose from, and 1xBet offers pretty much all of them.

Although the presence of e-wallets may not surprise some online gamblers, the interesting this is that they can use all of them on the go. To do that, 1xBet’s customers need to open an account, select one of the e-wallets from the payment options, and choose the amount they want to add.

An important thing to remember before making a mobile deposit is that you will probably need to have the e-wallet’s app itself. Once you go to 1xBet’s payment section, the site will redirect you to the specific digital wallet, and since you’re on your mobile device, you will need the app the complete the transaction.

Cryptocurrencies

One of the things that makes 1xBet’s mobile app so much better than many of its alternatives is the presence of digital currencies. People who do not want to use their fiat money for online gambling can try something else while using 1xbet. Even though this is not a cryptocurrency casino, the site lets its users make deposits and withdraw winnings with things like Bitcoin.

Of course, mobile users can experience way more things than just BTC. For example, the site provides ETH and even offers Dogecoin. The latter became very popular in late 2021 following Elon Musk’s tweets about it, and we’ve been seeing this payment option across multiple online casinos.

To deposit with digital currencies while using 1xBet’s app, users have to open an account, go to the payment section, choose their preferred currency, and complete the transaction. Remember that this process may take a couple of seconds, depending on the chosen platform.

Credit Cards

Some online bettors consider this payment solution old-fashioned. However, there is no arguing that millions of people worldwide use their credit cards for iGaming, which is one of the reasons why you can find these payment gateways on 1xBet. The bad news is that users in the UK won’t be able to test them because credit cards are banned for iGaming in the country.

The thing that sets this brand apart from its competitors is that those with the 1xBet mobile app for Android or iOS will be able to make a mobile transaction using this option. These deposit and withdrawal gateways are easy to use and usually do not require people to download third-party apps and other things.

Important rules to remember when making deposit with 1xBet’s app

In addition to everything mentioned so far, one of the important aspects to remember is that 1xBet offers instant deposits. This means that people who want to bet on the go and make transactions do not need to wait for their funds to arrive in their accounts. On the contrary, the transaction is immediate.

Withdrawals are also fast and rarely have any additional fees, which is rare for an iGaming operator.