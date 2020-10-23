When the option of buying a brand new car is not viable, buying a pre-owned one becomes the next best thing.

Further, when shopping for a used car, you will notice that American and European cars whether new or used, tend to be more expensive than the alternative secondhand Japanese market. And this is why most people opt for grey imports from Japan.

With a budget capped at Sh1 million, here are the top 10 best buys guaranteed to serve you for years on our Kenyan roads.

Honda Accord

With the dominance of sedans in the Kenyan car market, it will be hard to complete the list without mentioning the Honda Accord. Given that it’s a large sedan, it’s very fuel-friendly. It comes with great safety features and is also reliable. To cap it off, it has great resale value.

Honda Civic

The Honda Civic is reliable, practical and spacious. And to top it all off, it is fuel-efficient. It comes in different body styles and the hybrid version is said to be great at performance and handles pretty well.

So far, users have only reported problems when it comes to the rigid suspension. However, what stands is that the civic is a great car to buy especially for those looking for affordable sporty cars.

Subaru Outback

The car for you if you’re looking to have the best of both worlds - it’s a perfect family car which still serves up goals when it comes to sleek style.

When wanderlust comes calling, the Subaru outback should be your go-to car. It is on this list because it is durable and versatile. It is built to withstand harsh conditions and is also relatively spacious.

The downside is that it costs quite a bit when it comes to maintenance and is greedy when it comes to fuel consumption.

Mitsubishi Lancer

The Mitsubishi Lancer is one of Kenyans favourite car. It is sporty and stylish and allows room for modifications. A brand new Lancer is very expensive, especially one that has been modified. It made it on the list considering the possibility of buying such an expensive car at such a low price.

The only problem with the lancer is the below-average safety features and the outdated infotainment system.

Mazda 3

The Mazda 3 comes in different body styles from the sedan to a sports hatchback. After its redesign in 2009, it instantly became a popular car in Kenya. It’s up to date technological systems, beautiful design and spacious seating are amongst the reason as to why it is considered a good car to buy. However, it lacks power and doesn’t break smoothly.

Suzuki SX4

Suzuki SX4 is a 4 wheel drive that is pleasant to drive even with the deteriorating road conditions in Kenya. That alone should have you sold into this machine. It is also reliable and fuel-efficient which can be quite surprising given its size.

For 1M or less, it has a lot to offer even as a second-hand car. Those who enjoy off-road driving will have a field day with the SX4 features.

Mazda 6

Mazda 6 is a full-sized sedan that is comfortable, has above average safety features and handles well on the road. It comes with a vigorous v6 engine that provides great performance. It may lack some of the luxuries that come with its counterparts in the same class but given its fair pricing, it’s quite the catch. When it comes to fuel economy, it’s not too greedy.

Nissan Bluebird

Nissan Bluebird is a stylish car that handles well, is reliable and is quite fuel-efficient. You can never go wrong with this car. Its interior is comfortable and spacious which makes it a choice for mid sized families.

One of the major downsides is the fact that Nissan spare parts are quite a task to find in Kenya.

Toyota Corolla

Voted the best selling car in the world, Toyota Corolla has sold over 40 million copies since its first production in 1966. The car is currently at its 12th generation and is still gaining popularity. The corolla has since launched a hatchback version. The Toyota Corolla is a best seller due to its great reliability, low fuel consumption and low maintenance cost. The Corolla maintains its value over a long period of time and there have been very few negative reports. It may take years before another car takes its place as Kenyans most sought after used car.

Toyota Camry

Toyota Camry doesn’t really have much to offer in terms of appearance. However, it’s a well-rounded car considering its great resale value, spacious cabins and general reliability. It’s not a surprise to have it recommended amongst the top 3 cars to buy when you have 1M to spare. The Camry has dominated the Kenyan grey imports market for years.