Humphrey Wattanga Mulongo was appointed as the new commissioner general at the Kenya Revenue Authority on Tuesday, August 22.
Meet new KRA boss Humphrey Wattanga, KCSE best candidate & Havard graduate
Biography and career profile of Humphrey Wattanga, the man tasked with delivering President William Ruto’s ambitious revenue collection plan to raise Sh6 trillion annually
Wattanga is a prominent figure in the field of corporate finance and business strategy but most Kenyans would not pick him apart.
Early Life and Education
Humphrey Wattanga attended the Alliance High School, where he received his secondary education.
In 1991 he emerged as the best candidate in that year’s, KCSE examination.
This earned him a spot at Harvard University where he studied Biochemistry.
He also holds an MBA in Information Systems Strategy & Economics (ISSE) & Healthcare Management from The Wharton School.
Early career and progression
Wattanga had his first job as an intern at East Africa Industries which later became Unilver.
After finishing his maters degree in 2000, he worked as a marketing manager for Agilion until 2001 when he moved to AT&T as a business development manager.
In 2003 he moved to AFCORP Investments, a specialist Pan African private investment banking, business development and transaction advisory firm based in Johannesburg, South Africa and Kenya.
He was a senior partner until January 2023 when he left to join Meghraj Capital as managing director.
Between 2017 and December 2022 he served as a commissioner and vice chair of the Commission on Revenue Allocation.
Before his exit, he pushed for the automation of revenue collection in counties.
Until his appointment as the KRA commissioner general, he served as the managing director of Meghraj Capital, Meghraj Group's investment banking advisory business.
