Meta recognises Fena, Octopizzo in celebration of Africa Day

The campaign features self-shot "vlog-styled" short stories that provide a personal insight into the lives of these rising stars, representing diverse creative industries such as music, fashion, art, and lifestyle.

Through their stories, they express how their African heritage serves as a powerful inspiration for their artistic endeavours.

In addition to the short stories, Meta has launched the #ShareYourAfrica community Reels challenge on Instagram, inviting Africans to celebrate their authenticity through dance, music, fashion, food, and art.

Pulse Nigeria

This initiative aims to foster a sense of community and encourage Africans to embrace their unique cultural identities.

To mark Africa Day, Meta will host a fireside chat featuring prominent figures from across the continent.

The discussion will delve into the global impact of Africa's youth and explore how platforms like Instagram are empowering them to reach a global audience.

Kezia Anim-Addo, Director of Communications, Sub-Saharan Africa at Meta, expressed excitement about highlighting the stories of these talented rising stars and their contributions to African culture.

She emphasized how Meta's technologies, including Instagram and Facebook, play a vital role in amplifying these voices and enabling people to connect and share their stories globally.

Among the featured rising stars are Octopizzo, who uses his talents to advocate for change, Fhatuwani Mukheli, a South African visual artist and filmmaker dedicated to healing through visual arts, and Jacqueline Acheampong, known as Gyakie, a Ghanaian singer-songwriter with a growing international following.

Rapper Octopizzo Pulse Live Kenya

The list also includes Enioluwa Adeoluwa, a Nigerian fashion and lifestyle influencer, Ko-C, a Cameroonian singer and rapper, Qhamanande Maswana, a South African visual artist, Fena Gitu, a renowned Kenyan "Urban Soul" singer and producer, and Adesokan Emmanuel, popularly known as Shanks Comics, a Nigerian social media comic and content creator.

The stories of these rising stars can be viewed on their individual Instagram pages as well as on the Meta Africa Facebook Page, providing a glimpse into their journey and the impact they are making in their respective fields.

Meta's campaign serves as a platform to celebrate Africa's vibrant talent and cultural contributions while promoting their work on a global scale.