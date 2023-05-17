The sports category has moved to a new website.

Meta recognises Fena, Octopizzo in celebration of Africa Day

Denis Mwangi

Meta, the social media company behind Instagram and Facebook, has unveiled its annual 'Made by Africa, Loved by the World' campaign in celebration of Africa Day.

A collage of Fena Gitu and Octopizzo
This year's campaign, titled "Rising Stars," aims to showcase the talent and creativity of eight African artists who are making waves on the global stage and reshaping the perception of Africa internationally, including Octopizzo and Fena Gitu.

The campaign features self-shot "vlog-styled" short stories that provide a personal insight into the lives of these rising stars, representing diverse creative industries such as music, fashion, art, and lifestyle.

Through their stories, they express how their African heritage serves as a powerful inspiration for their artistic endeavours.

In addition to the short stories, Meta has launched the #ShareYourAfrica community Reels challenge on Instagram, inviting Africans to celebrate their authenticity through dance, music, fashion, food, and art.

Meta platforms [Pymntscom]
This initiative aims to foster a sense of community and encourage Africans to embrace their unique cultural identities.

To mark Africa Day, Meta will host a fireside chat featuring prominent figures from across the continent.

The discussion will delve into the global impact of Africa's youth and explore how platforms like Instagram are empowering them to reach a global audience.

Kezia Anim-Addo, Director of Communications, Sub-Saharan Africa at Meta, expressed excitement about highlighting the stories of these talented rising stars and their contributions to African culture.

She emphasized how Meta's technologies, including Instagram and Facebook, play a vital role in amplifying these voices and enabling people to connect and share their stories globally.

Among the featured rising stars are Octopizzo, who uses his talents to advocate for change, Fhatuwani Mukheli, a South African visual artist and filmmaker dedicated to healing through visual arts, and Jacqueline Acheampong, known as Gyakie, a Ghanaian singer-songwriter with a growing international following.

Rapper Octopizzo
The list also includes Enioluwa Adeoluwa, a Nigerian fashion and lifestyle influencer, Ko-C, a Cameroonian singer and rapper, Qhamanande Maswana, a South African visual artist, Fena Gitu, a renowned Kenyan "Urban Soul" singer and producer, and Adesokan Emmanuel, popularly known as Shanks Comics, a Nigerian social media comic and content creator.

The stories of these rising stars can be viewed on their individual Instagram pages as well as on the Meta Africa Facebook Page, providing a glimpse into their journey and the impact they are making in their respective fields.

Meta's campaign serves as a platform to celebrate Africa's vibrant talent and cultural contributions while promoting their work on a global scale.

Fena Gitu
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

