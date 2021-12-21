Lectera.com eyes Kenyan online education market

In an interview with Pulse Kenya, Mila Semeshkina, CEO of Lectera, said that "Kenya is a logical choice to further expand our presence on the African continent. This year we have served almost 40.000 customers around the continent, and the number is constantly growing."

With its Fast Education teaching method, Lectera.com is entering the Kenyan market with a revolutionary way of teaching. It only takes 15 minutes a day to master a new skill: it can be done at lunch time or on your way to work. The speed of acquiring knowledge is especially relevant for modern employees who are attempting to progress in their careers. For them, it is difficult to find time to attend offline courses or to earn a second degree while maintaining a daily working routine.

Pulse Live Kenya

The education platform offers over 200 courses in the most popular job market segments, such as business, sales, soft skills, and women's leadership. The courses are developed by an international team of experts. All content is tested multiple times to select only the most effective methods and tools that have been proven to work.

Lectera courses generally consist of seven to ten lessons lasting seven to fifteen minutes each. Lectera courses can last anywhere from 40 minutes to three hours. Courses are offered in English, Hindi, German, Spanish, and Russian. By switching the course language, one can obtain a foreign language professional vocabulary. Tests and cases help students apply what they have learned immediately.

"We're growing really well in markets where competition on the job market is fierce. This means that candidates are always searching for ways to improve their knowledge, workers want to upskill, and sophisticated employers fuel the thirst for knowledge. We are shaking up the online market but also improving the lives of many with our ability to offer really fast knowledge acquisition in the most sought-after areas", Mila Semeshkina resumed during the interview.