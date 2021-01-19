Have a Spooky Casino Experience

Online casinos are a trend that’s been getting quite a bit of traction lately. These websites are a great alternative to traditional brick and mortar casinos, so it’s no surprise to see them garner so much success recently. Online casinos are known for hosting a plethora of casino games, ranging from classics like Poker and Blackjack to modern versions of the slots we all know and love. You wouldn’t usually associate casinos with horror content, but it seems that the horror element is a big hit on these websites!

Horror-themed slots are a popular choice for a lot of players, and while they might not be exactly what most horror fans are expecting, they’re endlessly entertaining. These slots feature some of the most iconic horror villains in the history of cinema and more than a few legendary story monsters. As you might have expected, you can give these games a go at online casinos using Bitcoin. Most online casinos have Bitcoin as both a deposit and withdrawal method, and even offer special bonuses and promotions aimed at Bitcoin users.

Take a Trip to Haunted Locations

If you’re sure you have enough Bitcoin to spare for something a bit more extravagant, then going on a ghost hunting trip is a great idea! There’s nothing like a haunted adventure to get your blood pumping, and there are a ton of haunted locations around the globe waiting for you to come and stir up trouble. The best part about this wild trip is that you can pay for all of it with Bitcoin! Through booking websites like Expedia and Destinia, you can get airplane tickets and book accommodations anywhere in the world and pay for it all with Bitcoin!

Enjoy Horror Video Games

Everyone’s a fan of video games these days. Gaming is without a doubt one of the most popular hobbies around the world right now, and thanks to the large variety video games offer in terms of genre, horror fans are free to enjoy a host of excellent titles. What makes things even better is the quality of video games we’re seeing today. Gone are the days of pixelated characters and horrible camera work, replaced by stunningly realistic graphics and gameplay that can immerse anyone into the new world they’re exploring.

While these elements might not be as important for other genres, they’re practically a necessity for horror. The closer the game is to reality, the more enjoyable the horror content is! A great example of this is the recent Resident Evil games! The seventh game in the franchise was a frightening masterpiece, while the reboot of the second game brought back a classic for the modern age. On top of this, we’ve also been privy to some incredible indie horror titles that bring a new twist to what most of us consider to be a classic horror video game.

Naturally, Bitcoin isn’t too far from these excellent titles. Console fans can use their Bitcoin savings to buy these games and many more through the Microsoft Xbox Store and the PlayStation Network! These gaming giants weren’t afraid to add Bitcoin into the mix and give Bitcoin enthusiasts another option to buy high-quality entertainment. PC fans also have a chance to buy a range of titles with Bitcoin. Thanks to websites like Keys4Coins, gamers have access to thousands of games across multiple gaming platforms!