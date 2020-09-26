The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) on Saturday put out a notice of closure regarding the busy Waiyaki Way highway.

According to the notice, a section of the highway would remain closed beginning Saturday September 26, 2020 to allow for construction of the Nairobi Expressway (A8) to begin.

The closure will last to April 1, 2021 and will also affect Mombasa Road and Uhuru Highway.

The 500 metre diversion will begin at the Goodman Tower to Sanlam Tower.

"All vehicles from City Centre to James Gichuru direction will turn left int the Service Road before St Mark's footbridge and rejoin Waiyaki Way after Mvuli Road. Pedestrians are advised to use the designated pedestrian crossing in front of Park Inn hotel.

"Motorists are further advised to follow directions as shall be indicated on the rod signage provided and/or by traffic marshals on site," the notice read in part.

Notice from KeNHA on the closure of Waiyaki Way

