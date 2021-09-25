A six year old has been gifted a house by his mother on his birthday

Maluli shared pictures of the pair celebrating her sons' birthday stating that she had promised Brayden who had been praying for one for years.

"He has been praying for a house cause mummy promised one. God answered and he is the newest home owner in town! Anything for my boys. To brighter days ahead," wrote Maluli.

"I thank God for life and good health over the past 6 years. My baby is a blessing to me. He is my prayer partner. The reason I wake up and grind hard. May your 6+ be full of love and light. May God hold your hand everyday. Mummy loves you," she celebrated her boy.

Business mogul

Maluli is well renowned across the celeb world as she has been able dress several of them. However, at the beginning things were not all rosy.

The CEO once mentioned how she regrets not investing in financial advice at an early stage of her business as she claims that she learned the hard way after being forced to close down her then shop for around 4 months because it was unsustainable.