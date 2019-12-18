Award winning artiste, Esther Akoth aka Akothee went ahead to thank her fans after winning another prestigious award.

Akothee took to Instagram to thank her fans for the support after Sanaa Theatre Awards awarded her with Best Live Music Performance of 2019.

The president of single mothers also opened up on going through a lot to just to pull a live performance and even getting disappointed by her band members who asked for more payment.

She went further ahead to thank God for the unexpected award especially after promising herself to never use a live band while performing.

“I had promised myself no more LIVE BAND AFTER I CANCELLED THE LIVE BAND FOR KISUMU SHOW, I left the hospital straight to rehearsals ,FOR THE SAME RUBBISH of live band members trying to squeeze more than what was initially agreed, I would be friendly to them, then behind the manager they would like a new arrangement with me having interacted with them , 😭😭, pissing me really off 🙆‍♂️ ,some demanded to be paid 22k others were happy with with the 15k per person , the band consists of 9 people, Ontop of it, their accommodation and transport was catered for ,so even if I am paid 1m ksh I have expenses and maybe I end up home with 200,000k ask @jalangoo 💪,” said Akothee.

The CEO of Akothee Safaris went ahead to state that her haters would question her win and the type of music she released but that was everything.

Last week, the singer exposed a relative who was wishing her death, hours after being discharged from Karen Hospital.

The man identified as Wycliffe Omondi, reached out to Madam Boss with a message that read “Unangoja nini siukufe tukule matumbo? Tukusahau.”

A disappointed Akothee responded wondering why Omondi was so bitter, yet back in the village his father was a good friend of hers. She added that she must reach out to Omondi’s father and inform him how his son was busy wishing other people death, yet they had not wronged him in any way.

"Message from A relative of mine right from the village of kanyaserega, wickliffe omondi Oguta, ma wuod Oguta marianga mosiepna, your dad Loves me to death , any time I drive past your home , and I see him along the road , I must stop , and even if I passed him, I have to reverse and come back to see him, He will dance for me, sing for me and hug me, he calls me his wife, he behaves like he is crazy, but a very humble intelligent man never seen such a humble man in my entire village minding his own business, same to your entire family. Kanyaserega must here this,” shared Akothee.