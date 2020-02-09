You can’t win all the time, accept both sides of the battle – Akothee talks to her children about Suicide

Madam Boss Esther Akoth aka Akothee has come out to speak to her children about suicide stating that despite of how difficult life is, suicide should not be a solution.

The award-winning singer said that people who commit suicide do so not because they want to die, but because they've had enough of the pain and the only way to end the pain is to stop living. She added that people should learn to open up and talk to others about how they are feeling.

“LIFE IS TO BE LIVED WITH ALL THAT IT PROVIDES, YOU CANT WIN ALL THE TIME ,ACCEPT BOTH SIDES OF THE BATTLE 💪 People commit suicide not because they want to die ,its because they have enough of the pain and the only way to end the pain is to stop living, but hey , this is not a solution my children, always share with people how you feel about life, some circumstances might really be tough you know,” read part of her post.

The Akothee Safaris CEO further stated that no one should feel as if they are alone when going through a difficult time because they still have one person and that person is them.

"🙆‍♂️at times you look left right center and realise that you have no one else to walk you through this stage, No it's not true! Hey, you have all the world to walk you through, and that world is YOU and YOU Alone" said Madam Boss.

The singer further reveled that pain meant growth and that people should always wake up in the morning hopeful that life will get better. She added that God was always there for everyone going through a difficult time and walking them to a better tomorrow.

"if there is no pain ,then just know they will never be change! Always wake up in the morning thinking positively, live positively with Hope's that things will only get better 💪, bottom line is Accept whom you are for what you have 🙏🏾 never allow community to dictate how they want to view you 🚫God can never give you a burden that is too heavy for you! He has not left you alone, He is actually walking you through for a better tommorow 🙏🏾Dont disappoint God ,He is expecting to see you shine and set a table infront of your enemies , 🙏🏾" added Akothee,

Akothee went ahead to ask what would have happened to her children if she had decided to end her life in 2006 when her marriage came to an end.

"Just imagine if I ESTHER AKOTH KOKEYO ended my life in 2006 when my marriage was dissolved with you in my hands 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️, will you have been where you are today ? I would have also played a part in your suffering and throwing you to the world. I did all that I did ,to see you here ," concluded Akothee.