Akothee calls out bloggers for faking Rue Baby and MCA Tricky’s accident

Award winning singer Esther Akoth aka Akothee has called out bloggers who claimed that her daughter Rue Baby and MCA Tricky were involved in an accident.

This comes after an online publication published a story stating that Rue Baby and MCA tricky had been involved in a grizzly accident.

“Comedian ,MCA Tricky, Rue Baby and three others were involved in a grizzly car crash in Kikope according to a report from the traffic police. The report states that the comedian was driving at a high speed when he lost control of the vehicle, went off the road and rolled down several times" read part of the story published by the publication.

Akothee came out guns blazing wondering why people would wish her children such bad luck. The singer revealed that she almost peed on herself when she saw the news.

"Ish 🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️ this thing made me piiii on myself ,I almost caused an accident myself Who are this idiots wishing my children bad luck, I called my daughter nonstop ,and its a pity she is in class she could not pick, now I know we have dogs instead of human beings, what the fuck , may what you wish others be your cup of tea " read her post.

The mother of five went ahead to state that she would be banking a lot of money this year by suing the bloggers who did fake stories on her and her family.

"This fake bloggers I will bank lots of your money this year, just continue ranting for likes and comments, idiots, I will catch up with you in afew pier mineu nkt @rue.baby @mcatricky GOD PROTECT YOU , ENEMIES ARE WORKING ALL NIGHT" added Akothee

Few weeks ago, another online publication published a story alleging that Akothee had attacked Ms Donna for editing her pictures to look skinny.

The Abebo hitmaker pointed out that she had no business with peoples lives and it was wrong for the publication to pit them against each other. She added that she has no time to put a fellow woman down and they should stop dragging her into unnecessary drama.