Anerlisa Muigai shares tip behind her 10 years with no heartbreak despite divorce

Anerlisa recounted that the last time she was heartbroken was when she was 22 years old.

Sharing the changes she made top her life that have seen her spend the last ten years without a heartbreak, the Nero Water Company CEO noted that it all began with a conscious decision she made after her heart-wrenching experience.

She shared that after her last heartbreak at 22, she decided never to let anyone or anything close to her heart again and it has been a decade with no heartbreak for the diva.

The period without heartbreak includes during her subsequent relationships and marriage to Ben Pol that ended in divorce.

The Nero Water Company CEO served the tips on her Instagram page, sharing a video captured as she jammed to Victoria Nadine's song, "Be Okay".

She admitted that despite the song being a sad love song, she likes it and proceeded to share her experience in the pursuit of love.

“I love this song, even though it is a breakup song..."the last heartbreak I had, I think I was 22 years old and that was the last time!” Anerlisa said before revealing how she turned that situation into her last heartbreak.

“I decided never to let things get too deep into the heart,” she explained.

Anerlisa Muigai's tips on choosing the right baby daddy

The social media influencer has been sharing tips with her fans on various aspects of life including love, dating, marriage and having children.

Last month, Anerlisa urged young women to protect themselves from getting pregnant until they have a proper career or marriage.

"I don't know how this will sound, but to my younger audience, please protect yourself until you get a proper career/marriage," Anerlisa wrote.

"A child in a proper marriage is always blessed, but if you don't want a marriage, at least let your baby daddy be rich, and not just richness of cars (they depreciate), I mean richness of a successful business with a promising future," she added.

Anerlisa parted ways with Ben Pol in 2021 after one year of marriage and moved on, getting into a new relationship with Melvin Ibrahim.

In subsequent interviews, the Keroche heairess described her bae as, "One who won my heart."