Anerlisa Muigai's tips for choosing the right baby daddy

In a Instagram post on Wednesday morning, Anerlisa urged young women to protect themselves from getting pregnant until they have a proper career or marriage.

"I don't know how this will sound, but to my younger audience, please protect yourself until you get a proper career/marriage," Anerlisa wrote.

Anerlisa emphasized that having a child in a proper marriage is always a blessing, but if marriage is not the goal, then it is important to choose a partner who is successful and has a promising future.

She urged young women to look into their children's future and not just settle for someone who has material possessions like fancy cars, which eventually depreciate in value.

Rather, they should look for a baby daddy who runs a successful business and has a promising future.

"A child in a proper marriage is always blessed, but if you don't want a marriage, at least let your baby daddy be rich, and not just richness of cars (they depreciate), I mean richness of a successful business with a promising future," she wrote.

She went on to advise young women to get their own affairs in order before starting a family.

Anerlisa encouraged them to aim for a successful career or a fulfilling marriage before having children as this would help prevent them from becoming psychotic baby mamas and ensure they have the resources to provide for their children.

"Nowadays you have to look into your children's future but please don't forget to first get your sh*t together so you don't become a psychotic baby mama," she wrote.

Anerlisa concluded by cautioning young women against the pressure to have children. She advised them to be mentally prepared for the demands of parenthood, as children require love and attention.

"Lastly let nobody pressure you to get children. You have to be fully mentally prepared as they need your attention and love," she concluded.

