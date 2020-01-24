Another exciting week is coming to an end and as we usher in the weekend, the Uhondo team is pleased to present to you top trending stories in the Entertainment world.

So, sit back, relax and enjoy the read!!!

Owago Onyiro on Quitting Radio

Comedian Owago Onyiro reveals why he quit well-paying Radio job (Exclusive)

Former Churchill Show comedian Owago Onyiro has for the first time disclosed the reason as to why he quit his well-paying radio job at Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC)

Speaking exclusively to Pulselive.co.ke, Owago said that he decided to leave the KBC Radio Taifa job because of some of his colleagues, who did not like the idea of him being there.

The comedian went on to say that the colleagues who had worked at the station for many years felt bad because he was young, and was being paid a lot of money compared to what they earned.

“Radio nilifanya lakini unajua kuna wale watu wana roho mbaya mpaka nikaona mbona nikorofishane na watu. Unajua wanaona sisi tumefanya hapa kazi miaka Kumi, huyu mtoto anakuja juzi na analipwa hela mingi. Kuna vitu mimi kama mtu kutoka huko Kisumu siwezi kubali nikawaachia tu. Hapa nje sisi ni walewale,” said Owago Onyiro.

Bahati’s Baby Mama Yvette Obura

Bahati’s Baby Mama demands brand new car and house from the singer (Video)

Bahati’s Baby Mama Yvette Obura is demanding a brand new car from the singer to aid her daily hustle of dropping their daughter Mueni Bahati to school every morning.

In the latest episode of Bahati Reality Mama Mueni said that it’s about time the father of her daughter thinks about getting them a house and car that will aid their movements around the city.

“How have you been!? Naona unacheza PS tu kwa Ofisi, enyewe wewe umemake it. Alafu sasa unanibuyia Gari lini? Juu strory ya Cab imenichosha Kabisa. Gari ya kubeba Mueni. So gari ukibuyia Mueni mimi ndo nitaendesha , juu huku naona kuna gari tatu. Utanunua ama hutanunua? Juu huku naona kuna tatu na naona, na hata hiyo Van. 2020 lazima niendeshe gari. Hata tuwachane na story ya Gari, sasa Nyumba unatununulia lini? Nyumba ya mtoto wako na najua unaweza afford, leo ni leo sitaki kujua kama camera ziko ama jaziko lazima needs zangu zikuwe fulfilled. Hata think of it, hiyo nyumba yako wakati ulikuwa unabuyia, haikuwa supposed to be under my name ama under Mueni’s name. Imagine tunaendanga kila mahali na Taxi”

The One night stand queen-Huddah

Huddah Monroe finally admits being miserable while dating old men for Money (Video)

Outspoken Kenyan socialite cum business woman Huddah Monroe is busy preaching to the world and washing her dirty linen in public with some daring confessions of being a one night stand addict.

In a number of posts via her Insta-stories, Ms Monroe opted to share little known secrets about her life, stating that at the age of 21, she never slept with a man twice.

“There is a time at 21, I was a one night stand addict. I never slept with a nigga twice! Never exchange numbers and if you see me in public pass me like we never met or I will embarrass you... Oh good old days. I’m almost 30 now! So many things disgust me now!” confessed Ms Monroe.

Ben Kitili’s wife battle with hypothyroidism

Ben Kitili's wife opens up on rare condition she has been battling after giving birth

KTN news Anchor Ben Kitili’s wife Amina Mude disclosed that she was diagnosed with hypothyroidism back in 2015 immediately after the birth her first born daughter.

In a series of posts on Instagram, the mother of two mentioned that she started experiencing a sudden gain in weight and this got her depressed, but she is grateful to have discovered her condition early.

“I was diagnosed with hypothyroidism back in 2015 immediately after I had my daughter. I was experiencing almost all symptoms of hypothyroidism. Depression and severe weight gain were my biggest concern. I was 95kgs from 69kgs. This was followed by episodes of depression. Thank God I discovered that I was hypothyroid. 4 years down the line, I have been able to control my thyroid levels. Am happier and healthier,” she said.

"A lifestyle change as well as proper medications has helped me lose 30kgs, from 110kgs to 80kgs. January is thyroid awareness month. In line with creating awareness on my page, I have a support group for anyone living with hypothyroidism,” said Amina.

Hypothyroidism- is a condition in which the thyroid gland is not able to produce enough thyroid hormone whose main purpose is to run the body's metabolism. People with this condition will have symptoms associated with a slow metabolism.

Aslay speak s on his late mother

I don’t like people who insult my late mother –Aslay opens up (Exclusive)

Tanzanian singer Aslay Isihaka popularly known as Aslay is in Kenya doing a media tour for his EP dubbed Kipeda Roho and we linked up with him for a one on one interview.

During the sit-down the Moyo Kiburi maker disclosed that the one thing that annoys him the most is people who throw insults at his late mother.

Aslay noted that he is open to people criticizing his work and lifestyle, but hates it when they cross the boundaries and start insulting his late mother who is not directly related to his musical work.

"Mimi ukinitukania mama yangu huwa sipendi sana, unaweza ukaniudh mpaka Kesho. Zipo comments nyingi ambazo zinanikwaza Kila siku, Sababu kuna mwingine anaweza akaja akakutukania tu mama yako, alafu ukiangalia mimi mama yangu amekufa, kwa hiyo hicho ndio kitu ambacho sikipendi katika comments za mashabiki na haters wangu, kutukaniwa tu mama yangu, vitu vingine fannya maana siwezi kukukataza kuandika au kusema kitu,” said Aslay.

Peter Blessing on arrest

Peter Blessing speaks out after spending 3 nights in Jail over Bahati’s Sh2 Million

Gospel Singer Peter Blessing spoke for the first time after being released from Central Police Station where he spent three nights, after Bahati ordered for his arrest.

According to Blessing, he was arrested on grounds of obtaining over Sh2 million via a 20 years contract he signed when joining EMB Records last year.

The new kid on the block, disclosed that his move to part ways with EMB, is what landed him in trouble, as he did not know that the person who had offered to help him build his music career, will turn out to be manipulating.

“Can't Imagine nlikua cell😪 But God I know this are signs of my success, Mungu halali mengi mazuri yananisubiri.... Its only God who reply to the deeds the poor are going through. Fake allegations got consequences. God's Favour. I never Chose to be the way Iam but it's by God's grace and He will lift me more and more despite the challenges am going through. HARD TIME WILL ALWAYS REVEAL TRUE FRIENDS. Thank You to those who are with me. I want to thank my MOM too she's the reason am here and she's helping me push on,” reads Peter’s post on Instagram.