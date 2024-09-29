Glitz & glamour as celebrity designer Bolo weds lover Mueni in colourful wedding

The talented celebrity designer left no stone unturned in ensuring that his big day was a memorable one as he wedded his lover Mueni in a glamorous ceremony in the presence of friends and relatives.

From the tastefully-decorated venue to the outfit chosen for the couple and their respective teams, every detail was considered at the star-studded affair in which fashion reigning supreme.

Culture, modernity and fashion blended smoothly at the colourful event that was graced by Several Kenyan celebrities were spotted at the wedding in their best outfits, including Bahati, Diana Marua, Nadia Mukami, Sandra Dacha, Nyaboke Moraa, 2mbili among many others.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Biggest traditional wedding of 2024'

Bolo hailed the wedding as the biggest traditional wedding of the year, while celebrating the success of the event that saw it trend on social media.

“Biggest Traditional Wedding of 2024 as promised. We are trending No.1 in Kenya.Thank you all🙏🏿 Wardrobe Bespoke City” Bolo wrote.

The groom’s team donned emerald designer outfits with matching pants and caps to complete the look.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mueni stepped out in a flowing red gown with that matched Bolo’s outfit.

Celebrities thrill guests as Bolo weds Mueni

Entertainment was well taken care of with celebrities in attendance thrilling those in attendance.

Nadia & Arrow Bwoy teamed up with Nadia Mukami to bring serve the audience a befitting performance with other musicians in attendance also following suit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Music at the event was carefully chosen and captured the cultural diversity represented at the event as well as the groom and the bride’s cultural backgrounds.

Mama Ida Odinga lands in a chopper

Mama Ida Odinga graced the event, wearing a golden outfit with matching accessories and was captured on camera making merry with the guests.

Gospel singer Kasolo took mama Ida to the dance floor as he thrilled guests, with the former Prime Minister’s wife seen enjoying every moment of the event.