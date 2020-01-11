Actress Catherine Kamau popularly known as Kate actress has stepped out with her baby girl, only known as baby K for the first time after giving birth.

The former mother in law actress took to Instagram to share the photos of her baby saying that her and her husband Phil were not hiding her from the world but hiding the world from her because it is cruel especially on social media.

“Throwback ! Baby K at 2 weeks 🤗... we are not hiding her from the world , just hiding the world from her . Such a cruel world 😩 especially here on social media . Thank you for all the congratulatory messages . You shall meet her when we are ready 🙏🏿❤️ .. if ever 😩” read her caption.

We are not hiding her from the world – Cate actress steps out with her baby weeks after giving birth (photos)

The actress gave birth a few weeks ago, but kept the news low key only revealing it to close friends and family.

Photos

Gender reveal party

In December, The Plan B actress, held a lavish gender reveal party where she announced that she would be expecting a baby girl.

“Be specific in your prayers God listens 🙏🏿😊🌸....,” she captioned one of her pictures.

The gender reveal party which was themed pink, was attended only by friends close to Ms Kamau’s heart. She also mentioned that the reveal party would double up as her baby shower, as she took a break to welcome her second child.

How Kate Actress gender reveal party went down (Photos/Video)

“YouTube video is up!!!! And we gave you a Double Dose, Gender Reveal and the Garage sendoff (baby shower). Enjoy cheers! 🥂 shhhh don’t tell them,” wrote Kate Actress.

In October 2019, the former Mother in Law actress took to Instagram to announce that her and her husband Phillip Karanja were expecting a new born into their family.

An excited Mrs Karanja made the announcement via her Instagram, with exquisite photos, stating how grateful she was about the pregnancy.