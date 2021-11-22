RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

13-year-old Kenyan becomes youngest AFRIMA Award winner

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Nikita Kering's record as the youngest AFRIMA Award winner was smashed by another Kenyan.

Shanah Manjeru in a interview at the 2021 AFRIMA Awards in Lagos, Nigeria
Shanah Manjeru in a interview at the 2021 AFRIMA Awards in Lagos, Nigeria

13-year-old Kenyan singer Shanah Manjeru became the youngest winner of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) that was held in Lagos, Nigeria over the weekend.

Ms Manjeru was unveiled as the winner of the Best African Female Artiste in Inspirational Music.

The young musician beat talented acts such as beat Ada Ehi (Nigeria), Afrie (Uganda), Eden (Ivory Coast), Kamo Mphela (South Africa), Montess (Cameroon), Nata (Sierra Leone), Noel Nderitu (Kenya), Ruth Asong (Cameroon), Diana Hamilton (Ghana), and Kelly Khumalo (South Africa).

Shanah Manjeru at the 2021 AFRIMA Awards in Lagos, Nigeria
Shanah Manjeru at the 2021 AFRIMA Awards in Lagos, Nigeria

Ms Manjeru’s star has been on the rise since she was thrown into the public limelight at a tender age.

In October 2017, at 9 years old, she released her debut music single and video called Destiny.

In 2019, the youngster was remarkably head-hunted by Hollywood to audition for the role of young Aretha Franklin in the upcoming MGM Studios film, Respect, directed by Liesl Tommy.

Despite losing out to another African nominee, the Hollywood team lauded her for the potential she espoused and for her personality.

Another Kenyan musician whose star shone at the AFRIMA awards is Nikita Kering’ who bagged two awards.

She won the Best Artiste Rnb and Soul category as well as the Best Female Artiste East Africa category.

Kering was pitted against Nandy and Zuchu of Tanzania who had been tipped to win the Best Female Artiste in EA.

She also beat heavy weights such as Wizkid, Tems, Adekunle Gold, and Omah Lay in the Best Artist, Duo or Group in African RnB & Soul category.

In a surprising turn of events, Nikita's 2019 record as the youngest AFRIMA awards winner was taken by her compatriot Shanah Manjeru.

Sauti Sol closed Kenya’s win for the night after they cliched the Best African Group category.

