13-year-old Kenyan becomes youngest AFRIMA Award winner

Ms Manjeru was unveiled as the winner of the Best African Female Artiste in Inspirational Music.

The young musician beat talented acts such as beat Ada Ehi (Nigeria), Afrie (Uganda), Eden (Ivory Coast), Kamo Mphela (South Africa), Montess (Cameroon), Nata (Sierra Leone), Noel Nderitu (Kenya), Ruth Asong (Cameroon), Diana Hamilton (Ghana), and Kelly Khumalo (South Africa).

Pulse Live Kenya

Ms Manjeru’s star has been on the rise since she was thrown into the public limelight at a tender age.

In October 2017, at 9 years old, she released her debut music single and video called Destiny.

In 2019, the youngster was remarkably head-hunted by Hollywood to audition for the role of young Aretha Franklin in the upcoming MGM Studios film, Respect, directed by Liesl Tommy.

Despite losing out to another African nominee, the Hollywood team lauded her for the potential she espoused and for her personality.

Another Kenyan musician whose star shone at the AFRIMA awards is Nikita Kering’ who bagged two awards.

She won the Best Artiste Rnb and Soul category as well as the Best Female Artiste East Africa category.

Kering was pitted against Nandy and Zuchu of Tanzania who had been tipped to win the Best Female Artiste in EA.

She also beat heavy weights such as Wizkid, Tems, Adekunle Gold, and Omah Lay in the Best Artist, Duo or Group in African RnB & Soul category.

In a surprising turn of events, Nikita's 2019 record as the youngest AFRIMA awards winner was taken by her compatriot Shanah Manjeru.