The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mixed reactions after priests showcase dance moves to Ohangla beat [Video]

Lynet Okumu

The priests are seen all smiles dancing to Ohangla Luo singer Odongo Swag's 'Linda' song

Catholic priests go viral after dancing to Ohangla beat
Catholic priests go viral after dancing to Ohangla beat

A video featuring Catholic priests showcasing their dance moves to secular music has taken the internet by storm.

Recommended articles

The lively clip was shared on TikTok via Jalang'o Mwenyewe on Saturday, capturing the attention of netizens.

The video portrayed a vibrant scene, seemingly taking place at a wedding. However, the atmosphere quickly transformed into an energetic dance floor as the upbeat Ohangla music by the renowned artist Odongo Swag started playing.

ADVERTISEMENT
Catholic priests go viral after dancing to Ohangla beat
Catholic priests go viral after dancing to Ohangla beat Pulse Live Kenya

The priests, unable to resist the infectious rhythm, moved their bodies in synchronised dance moves that brought smiles and cheers from the onlookers.

The video soon went viral, gaining massive reactions from people who couldn't help but express their amazement in the comment section.

Many were thrilled by the priests' joyful display, commending their ability to break away from societal expectations and embrace the moment's joy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The dance moves and the smiles on their faces were seen as a beautiful representation of the universal love for music and dance.

On the other hand, some expressed reservations about the priests dancing to secular lyrics.

They believed that as religious figures, priests should adhere to certain guidelines and abstain from participating in activities that might be seen as contradictory to their spiritual role.

Here are some of the reactions to the video.

Jacintandanumartha2023 Being a Luo is expensive,hata mapastors

ADVERTISEMENT

momahzcuttie my home priests for Peter and Father Opondo much love,

christineotiende Being a Luo is something else, whether you are father, bishop, old or young gini ring'o e Remo, my people aol yawa

Dennoh Either be hot or cold but not warm in the journey of faith

stelafinsky do those priests know what they are dancing to, lyrics are dirty

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ndovu Kuu comes clean about relationship with TV presenter Claudia Naisabwa

Ndovu Kuu comes clean about relationship with TV presenter Claudia Naisabwa

10 Kenyan celebrities who've joined the singles club in 2023

10 Kenyan celebrities who've joined the singles club in 2023

Mixed reactions after priests showcase dance moves to Ohangla beat [Video]

Mixed reactions after priests showcase dance moves to Ohangla beat [Video]

I'm homeless & don't want to go back to drugs - Ex-Citizen TV reporter appeals for help

I'm homeless & don't want to go back to drugs - Ex-Citizen TV reporter appeals for help

#PulseUhondoMtaani: Ciru Muriuki's engagement, Juliani on co-parenting with Brenda & more stories

#PulseUhondoMtaani: Ciru Muriuki's engagement, Juliani on co-parenting with Brenda & more stories

It's only a matter of time - Trio Mio reveals his big dreams after recognition

It's only a matter of time - Trio Mio reveals his big dreams after recognition

Fridah Mwaka finally reveals special bond with Lofty Matambo, explains their dates

Fridah Mwaka finally reveals special bond with Lofty Matambo, explains their dates

Mulamwah reveals next investment as Kitale mansion nears completion

Mulamwah reveals next investment as Kitale mansion nears completion

Diana credits Morgan Bahati with family's success & the memory she holds dear

Diana credits Morgan Bahati with family's success & the memory she holds dear

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan singer Juliani

How Brenda Wairimu steps in for Juliani when he can't provide for their daughter

Media personality Ciru Muriuki

Ciru Muriuki finally announces engagement to 'Makutano Junction' actor

A collage photo of Akothee and Evander Ochieng Onyango

Akothee over the moon after her 'son' graduates

Kenyan content creator, David Ndegwa popularly known as Thee Pluto

Nimefeel ni kama nachomeka - Thee Pluto loses account with over 970K followers