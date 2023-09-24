Mixed reactions after priests showcase dance moves to Ohangla beat [Video]

The lively clip was shared on TikTok via Jalang'o Mwenyewe on Saturday, capturing the attention of netizens.

2 Catholic priests go viral after dancing to Ohangla

The video portrayed a vibrant scene, seemingly taking place at a wedding. However, the atmosphere quickly transformed into an energetic dance floor as the upbeat Ohangla music by the renowned artist Odongo Swag started playing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

The priests, unable to resist the infectious rhythm, moved their bodies in synchronised dance moves that brought smiles and cheers from the onlookers.

The video soon went viral, gaining massive reactions from people who couldn't help but express their amazement in the comment section.

Diverse reactions after priests dance to Ohangla

Many were thrilled by the priests' joyful display, commending their ability to break away from societal expectations and embrace the moment's joy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The dance moves and the smiles on their faces were seen as a beautiful representation of the universal love for music and dance.

On the other hand, some expressed reservations about the priests dancing to secular lyrics.

They believed that as religious figures, priests should adhere to certain guidelines and abstain from participating in activities that might be seen as contradictory to their spiritual role.

Here are some of the reactions to the video.

Jacintandanumartha2023 Being a Luo is expensive,hata mapastors

ADVERTISEMENT

momahzcuttie my home priests for Peter and Father Opondo much love,

christineotiende Being a Luo is something else, whether you are father, bishop, old or young gini ring'o e Remo, my people aol yawa

Dennoh Either be hot or cold but not warm in the journey of faith