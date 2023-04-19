The sports category has moved to a new website.

3 laws Miss Trudy broke that can get you easily arrested in Kenya's airports

Amos Robi

Miss Trudy was forced to stop her filming session at the airport due to the following reasons

Laws Miss Trudy broke at Mombasa Airport

Travel vlogger Gertrude Awino Njeri Juma, popularly known as Miss Trudy has been trending for a better part of the day after she shared a video alleging she had been harassed by security officers at the Moi International Airport in Mombasa.

According to Miss Trudy, she was doing nothing wrong in filming at the airport which saw her rub shoulders with airport security.

"Guys we are being stopped, we are told not to film. This is insane. And this is what we talk about being harassed as content creators at the airport. This is just so wrong," she lamented.

A deeper look at the video however revealed she had broken a couple of laws which was why security was on her case.

Whether you're a filmmaker, vlogger, or content creator, filming in the airport can add depth and authenticity to your work. However, it's important to be aware of the legal and ethical considerations that come with filming in airports.

Below are three important legal factors to put into consideration before filming at the airport:

Depending on where you plan to film, you may need to obtain permits from the airport authorities most likely from airport security.

In the case of Miss Trudy, she needed to have secured a permit from security at the Moi International Airport Mombasa before she began filming.

Airports are among the public spaces regarded as protected areas therefore filming or photography is not allowed.

Photography not allowed sign
Photography not allowed sign Pulse Live Kenya

When filming in the airport, you must be mindful of other people's rights to use and enjoy the facilities there. This means that you cannot block sidewalks, corridors, entry points or any other areas in the airport.

A look at the video shared by Miss Trudy showed she was blocking an entry point which even prompted a security guard to ask her to move aside, instructions Miss Trudy did not adhere to.

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA)'s Terminal 1A
Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA)'s Terminal 1A ece-auto-gen

When filming in the airport, you must be mindful of people's privacy rights. This means that you cannot film people without their consent if they have a reasonable expectation of privacy.

In the case of Miss Trudy, she was filming in an airport which is in use by many people without their consent which is against the law.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
