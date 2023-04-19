Miss Trudy calls out airport security after being arrested

In a video uploaded on her YouTube channel on Tuesday, Miss Trudy narrated her ordeal and called out the airport's security for what she termed as unlawful arrest and harassment of content creators.

In the video, Miss Trudy could be heard expressing her shock and disbelief at the treatment she was receiving.

"Guys we are being stopped, we are told not to film. This is insane. And this is what we talk about being harassed as content creators at the airport. This is just so wrong," she lamented.

She revealed that immediately she got to the airport with a couple of friends who had come to bid her goodbye, someone stopped her at the entrance and started harassing her, telling her to stop creating content.

In the video, Miss Trudy gave a chronology of how things unfolded. She showed previous videos she took before the incident, where she seemed excited and happily conversed with her friends who brought her to the airport.

She then proceeded to ask them to walk with her to the inside, where they took a group video and photos.

However, as she was talking to one of her friends, a security guard who was seated came closer and talked to them.

A few minutes later, Miss Trudy is seen complaining that they were being blocked from filming at the airport.

"Am leaving Mombasa going back to Nairobi someone stops me at the entrance... starts harassing me telling me to stop creating content. Content creators should have a right to create content. This should not be happening in 2023," she said.

What started as a simple conversation soon turned ugly when the security officers called the police to arrest her.

"I am not doing anything illegal. I am a Kenyan citizen and i am not even shooting in the security, I am outside and i am being harrassed," she said.

Miss Trudy then informed her followers that she was taken to the DCIs office. While the DCI was understanding and kind, they ordered her to delete the videos.