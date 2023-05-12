The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
4 unforgettable times Jaguar's generosity has made headlines

Amos Robi

Jaguar recently mobilised friends in the industry to raise money for Colonel Mustafa's ailing mother

Singer Jaguar
Singer Jaguar

Charles Kanyi Njagua, popularly known as Jaguar, is not only a talented musician and politician but also a compassionate individual who has consistently shown his dedication to helping others.

Throughout his career, Jaguar has been involved in numerous acts of heroism, coming to the rescue of fellow Kenyans in times of need.

When the news broke that the mother of veteran rapper Colonel Mustafa was unwell and in need of financial support for medical treatment, Jaguar sprang into action without hesitation. Mobilizing his friends and fans, he managed to raise nearly Sh1 million to assist with the medical bills and help Mustafa get back on his feet.

Kenyan rapper Colonel Mustafa
Kenyan rapper Colonel Mustafa

In 2016, Jaguar came to the rescue of the late Congolese musician General Defao, who found himself detained at a Mombasa hotel due to his inability to settle his food and accommodation expenses.

The Rhumba singer was performing at a show in the coastal city when circumstances took a turn for the worse, prompting Jaguar's timely intervention. With his characteristic generosity, Jaguar cleared the Sh20,000 bill, ensuring Defao's release from the ordeal.

The Late Congolese musician Defao
The Late Congolese musician Defao

In 2018, Jaguar extended his support to a lady who claimed to be President Uhuru Kenyatta's daughter. The lady, identified as Tamara Risheel, caught attention as she stood along Yaya Centre holding a placard proclaiming her unknown connection to the President.

The placard read, "Meet Tamara Risheel. Unknown President Uhuru Kenyatta's daughter. My dream is to meet my daddy in person for the first time. I love my daddy." This plea tugged at Jaguar's heartstrings, leading him to offer his assistance and subsequently bail her out after she was arrested by the police. At the time, Jaguar served as the Starehe MP.

Jaguar after he bailed out Lady claiming to be former President Uhuru's daughter
Jaguar after he bailed out Lady claiming to be former President Uhuru's daughter
In 2020, Jaguar, alongside comedian Chipukeezy, stepped in to assist veteran dancehall artist MC Bayo, who sadly fell into addiction and depression in Kibera. Recognizing the singer's plight, Jaguar and Chipukeezy joined forces to seek rehabilitation for MC Bayo, known for his hit song 'End of the Tunnel.'

Jaguar's philanthropic efforts have showcased his genuine concern for the well-being of others.

