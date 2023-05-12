The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Jaguar reveals reason behind his easy access to Ruto's chopper

Amos Robi

Jaguar recently used President Ruto's chopper for his latest music video featuring Wasafi's Lava Lava

A photo of Jaguar shooting his 'Unthinkable' video
A photo of Jaguar shooting his 'Unthinkable' video

Musician turned-politician Charles Kanyi Njagua, popularly known as Jaguar, has explained the use of President William Ruto's chopper in his latest music video.

Jaguar, who recently made a musical comeback with a collaboration featuring Tanzania's Lava Lava, explained that obtaining the president's chopper is not difficult since he shares a close friendship with the president, who is supportive of his endeavours.

"People have raised concerns about the president's chopper in my music video. The president is my good friend, and he has always been supportive of the creative industry.

"Asking for the chopper was a simple request because of the strength of our friendship. He never declines to offer support whenever I need it," Jaguar stated.

A photo of Jaguar shooting his 'Unthinkable' video featuring Lava Lava
A photo of Jaguar shooting his 'Unthinkable' video featuring Lava Lava

Jaguar, who was appointed as the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) in the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Arts and Sports, also announced the revival of his music record label, Main Switch Production, which had been relatively quiet during his political involvement.

Despite his administrative duties, Jaguar believes that being a CAS is less demanding than being an MP, allowing him sufficient time to pursue his music career while fulfilling his assigned duties from the president.

"Compared to the CS and the MP, CAS duties are fairly light and that will allow me to get time to do music as well undertake duties assigned by the president," he noted.

During the interview, Jaguar also addressed the recent challenges faced by veteran rapper Colonel Mustafa, emphasizing that he had been unaware of the situation until it gained widespread attention.

Singer Jaguar
Singer Jaguar

However, upon learning about it, Jaguar mobilized his close friends, who collectively raised nearly Sh1 million to support Colonel Mustafa's ailing mother. Jaguar expressed his solidarity with Colonel Mustafa, stating that he was more like family to him.

"We have planned to visit Mustafa's mother on Tuesday. He has never wronged or insulted anyone, and he is like family to us."

The group also aims to support Mustapha's return to music, emphasizing the importance of assisting him with his mother's medical treatment.

Mustapha extended his appreciation to Jaguar for disclosing his plans for the funds. He intends to have two separate accounts for his mother and himself.

Colonel Mustapha
Colonel Mustapha

Once his mother's health improves, Mustapha is determined to improve her current living conditions. He expressed his commitment to fulfilling her wishes, including her dream of going to Mecca.

