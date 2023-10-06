The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

From tree role to stardom: 8 surprising facts about Lucy Maina of 'Becky' series

Lynet Okumu

Lucy Maina is a Kenyan actress popular for her role in the Citizen TV show ‘Becky’. She also appeared in 'Aunty Boss' and Showmax films 'Second Family,' 'Crime and Justice,' & 'Murder Camp'

Actress Lucy Maina of Becky series
Actress Lucy Maina of Becky series

Lucy Maina, a talented Kenyan actress, has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry through her remarkable performance in the new Citizen TV show 'Becky,' where she portrays the lead character.

Recommended articles

Born and raised in Nairobi, Lucy is the only daughter in her family and has four brothers.

In an exclusive interview with this writer, Lucy revealed that her educational journey began at Green Cottage Academy in Kiambu.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, it was during her time at Gathirimu Girls for her secondary education that she discovered her passion for drama.

Actress Lucy Maina of Becky series
Actress Lucy Maina of Becky series Pulse Live Kenya

Lucy joined the school's drama club, where she initially received a humble role as a tree, swaying her shoulders from side to side. Despite the small part, this experience fueled her love for the performing arts.

During her formative years, Lucy had the opportunity to watch talented individuals like Jackie Matubia, who attended the same school. Jackie's passion and dedication to drama inspired Lucy and motivated her.

ADVERTISEMENT

After completing her secondary education, Lucy found herself torn between her love for the arts and her interest in travel and tourism.

Actress Lucy Maina of Becky series
Actress Lucy Maina of Becky series Pulse Live Kenya

She decided to pursue a travel and tourism course but soon realised that her true calling lay in acting.

Her journey into the world of acting began when she joined a church play, then she later started attending auditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2019, Lucy auditioned for the popular Kenyan TV series 'Aunty Boss' but did not secure a role.

However, her determination paid off when she received a callback for a different role, playing a cousin to one of the main actors. This opportunity marked the beginning of her acting career.

One of her most challenging roles to date has been portraying Becky in the 'Becky' show. Becky is a character from a humble background who has faced numerous hardships in life.

Actress Lucy Maina of Becky series
Actress Lucy Maina of Becky series Pulse Live Kenya

Despite her short temper, Becky is a peacemaker with a compassionate heart. Lucy successfully auditioned for the role and had to deliver emotionally intense scenes, including crying.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tight shooting schedule, with only two months to film two seasons comprising 13 episodes each, added to the initial challenge.

Nevertheless, she overcame these hurdles and established a close bond with her fellow cast members including Trisha Khalid and Chantelle.

Actress Lucy Maina of Becky series
Actress Lucy Maina of Becky series Pulse Live Kenya

In addition to 'Becky,' Lucy Maina has been featured in various shows and films. She appeared in episode 10 of 'Crime and Justice' and took on roles in two Showmax films, 'Murder Camp' and 'Amandla,' in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, she portrayed Detective Beryl in 'Second Family.'

Outside of her acting career, Lucy enjoys nature walks and activities that bring her closer to the natural world.

Her love for nature serves as a source of inspiration and humility, reminding her of the vastness of the world and the greatness of God.

Actress Lucy Maina of Becky series
Actress Lucy Maina of Becky series Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to acting, Lucy ventured into farming in 2022 and conducted research for documentaries. Her diverse interests and commitment to various pursuits demonstrate her versatility and dedication.

Lucy Maina looks up to accomplished actors such as Brenda Wairimu, Sarah Hassan, and Viola Davis. She aspires to work alongside these talented individuals in the future.

For aspiring actors, Lucy emphasises the importance of passion and hard work. She encourages them to put in the effort required to succeed in the industry.

Additionally, she advises newcomers to do their research to ensure fairness in the opportunities they pursue.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Man intended to end Huddah Monroe's life, ends up saving her

Man intended to end Huddah Monroe's life, ends up saving her

NTV anchor James Smart's message after being feted by Cardiff University in the U.K.

NTV anchor James Smart's message after being feted by Cardiff University in the U.K.

Lady Jaydee's Biography: Music career, divorce & current boyfriend

Lady Jaydee's Biography: Music career, divorce & current boyfriend

Eric Njoka shares 3 pivotal losses at the apex of his career & his inspiration

Eric Njoka shares 3 pivotal losses at the apex of his career & his inspiration

From tree role to stardom: 8 surprising facts about Lucy Maina of 'Becky' series

From tree role to stardom: 8 surprising facts about Lucy Maina of 'Becky' series

Mbosso begs fans to help him secure a movie role

Mbosso begs fans to help him secure a movie role

Diana Marua shares painful childhood memory of teachers who humiliated her

Diana Marua shares painful childhood memory of teachers who humiliated her

3 demands Minne Kariuki has issued to Michelle Ntalami in counter lawsuit

3 demands Minne Kariuki has issued to Michelle Ntalami in counter lawsuit

Cebbie Koks' message to netizens amidst Akothee's marital talks

Cebbie Koks' message to netizens amidst Akothee's marital talks

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage of Azeezah, Willis Raburu, and Guda Man

Willis Raburu shares his opinion on new host of 10 over 10 show

Abena Korkor and Medikal share kiss at Medikal's album listening party

Abena Korkor and Shatta Wale share kiss at Medikal's album listening [VIDEO]

Diamond Platnumz and his son Naseeb Junior

Fans question Diamond's statement about Naseeb Junior, his last child

Actress Joy Karambu Kawira and her ex-husband

Ephantas Safari finally reveals real reason Kawira left their 6-year marriage