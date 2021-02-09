Renowned Kenyan Actor Brian Ogola is mourning the sudden demise of his Father George Josia Ogola Osele.

The actor shared the sad news via his social media pages revealing that it’s hard to come to terms with the loss of a loved one.

The late George Josia Ogola died at the of 73.

“Until we meet again Dad, Rest In Peace. It was a great honor and privilege to be loved by you. I will always be proud to be your son. George Josia Ogola Osele (1948 - 2021) #RIP” shared Brian Ogola.

The late George Josia Ogola Osele.

Ogola is among Kenyan actors who featured in Poacher a film that aired on Netflix. He has also featured on a good number of local productions among them MaEmpress.

Following the announcement Kenyans from all walks of life took to the comment section to send in their heartfelt condolences.

Condolence Messages

pascaltokodi “Pole Brother”

maqbull “Condolences my brother in our prayers 🙏”

_misskariuki “My condolences 😔😔😔”

queengathoni “Pole sana, Ogola”

nicegithinji “Pole Sana baby...pole”

foi_wambui_ “Deepest condolences. 🙏🙏”

tinakaggia “I am so deeply sorry for your loss”

starchebet “Poleni sana 🙏🙏 may he rest well”

irumuriuki “I’m truly sorry for your loss”

nickndeda “🙏🏾🙏🏾 Pole brother”

faithndutanjuguna “My heartfelt condolences Brian”

jackyvike “So sorry for your loss Brian❤️”

nebulazzkenya “Iza man.... Take Heart.. Jaduong odhi gi kwe🙏🏿🙏🏿😭😭”

joycemaina “I’m so sorry for your loss🙏🏾”

missccie “I'm so sorry for your loss bradhe. I pray that God engulfs you & your entire family with love, strength & peace in this difficult time”

faiz_francis_ouma “May he rest in paradise💪💪💪💯... Strong”

vinwaiguru “May your family be surrounded by love 🙏🏽”

iampiggycola “Sending you hugs. Pole sana 💛”

slyrie_sly “Pole sana 🙏🏾 may his soul Rest In Peace”

tinaywa254 “I'm so sorry for your loss. Pole sana. May he rest in peace. Love and prayers to you and your family 💜”

minne_cayy “Am sooo sorry Brian. May he Rest In Peace”

sanyamuiruri “Poleni sana for your loss bro 🙏🏿😔Pole sana”