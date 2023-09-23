Akothee over the moon after her 'son' graduates

Akothee congratulated him on his graduation, expressing that she was proud of his achievement.

“Standing ovation for my son Eng Evanda Ochieng Onyango. I call him baba. My son in life you have only two things, reasons or results. Results are what you get when you put on hard work. Reason is what you cultivate when you blame everyone for everything until you have yourself to blame,” she said.

Despite Evanda not being her biological child, Akothee's endearing term "son" reflects the close bond they share.

Akothee celebrates the graduation of Eng Evanda Ochieng Onyango Pulse Live Kenya

Akothee praised him for his determination to succeed in spite of his background and commended his strong work ethic and self-driven approach to success.

“Some children blame all their failures on their parents, schools they attended, teachers, environment and countless reasons. I have watched you hustle in this Nairobi, collecting your own network and that has built who you are,” she added.

Akothee's children who have graduated

Akothee recently celebrated the graduation of three of her children, who have successfully completed their university studies.

In February 2023, Akothee flew her family to France to celebrate the graduation of her daughter Fancy Makadia.

She graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Tourism and Hotel Management from IES Business School.

Akothee's firstborn daughter, Vesha Okello, graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) degree from Strathmore University on December 2, 2020.

The proud mother expressed her joy and fulfillment as she witnessed Vesha's graduation, highlighting the importance of education in her children's lives.