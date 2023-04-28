Akothee advises Betty Kyallo on unveiling her new bae

While hosting a show alongside singer Akothee, she went on to reveal that she is currently in a relationship and that she would be introducing the love of her life very soon.

Akothee did not take it lightly and advised Betty not to make any public announcements about her new relationship. She went on to explain the potential consequences of such actions.

"Usikue kama mimi. Mimi nilishaharibu. Just make sure the person you are announcing has something to lose, don’t let someone come between your brand. If they are genuine.

"Announce, the love is all yours and you are the one being loved. We all want to show that we are loved,” Akothee said.

Who is Betty dating?

Despite Akothee previously declaring herself the President of all single mothers, she has now found love and tied the knot with Denis Schweizer in a colorful wedding on April 10.

Similarly, Betty Kyallo may also be following Akothee's footsteps and finding love soon, despite previously being married to Dennis Okari in 2015.

Rumours had circulated that Betty was dating former Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, but their relationship did not lead to anything and the exact reason for their breakup remains unknown.

Betty, who is not shy about revealing her romantic partners on social media, introduced her ex-boyfriend Nick Ndeda to the public. However, their relationship also ended after a while.

