Nick Ndeda talks relationship with Betty Kyallo & why he keeps his kids private

In an Interview on Jalang’o TV, Ndeda said they had planned to keep thing under wraps but that changed after their photos were leaked to the public through blogger Edgar Obare.

“We had agreed that we never wanted to go public, we knew that there will be rumours and the what not because we are seen together here and there...which is fine.

Like any other couple we would do things together, go out, have dinner, lunch, shopping and all that but we never wanted to come out and say we are an item. It was never our intention to do that, so when that happened, we did not change how we interacted or what we did, we just carried on, except that once that spotlight starts shinning on you it kinda never stops,” said Nick in part.

He added that Kenyans ambushed them even before they were ready to subject their relationship to public scrutiny.

“At some point we got the normalcy back and we could go somewhere and someone just says Hi Betty and life moves. But at the time we were outed, coz we were not ready for that and I think its because I’m not a celebrity… relationship take time to grow to a point that you are now okay with the public but Kenyans won’t give relationships time to evolve through the normal stages of a relationship,” said Nick Ndeda.

He went on to advise that it’s important to know each other well before any relationship goes public.

“You won’t meet somebody today, hang out a few times and a few days after you have gone public, you are still in that stage where you are still knowing each other, it might work or not. So you need as much time as possible as you navigate that preliminary stage, but Betty and I never got that and I think most celebrities don’t get it,” Nick said.

Ndeda added that; “There is a lot of pressure, there are many people invested in the success as they are in the failure… I know that when a relationship doesn’t work it just doesn’t work and I know I won’t stay in it just because of the public… but in any relationship you should always have it in mind that you want to get it right,”.

On the other hand, Ndeda made it clear that he will never post his kids on social media.

“They live a very private life, I see them often, they come here we hangout and I’m very close with my kids and I think Betty’s approach is different coz Ivanna even has an IG page and has more followers than I do and she is lovely to be around. But for me I keep my kids out of social media, they will never be seen anywhere,” he said.

Betty Kyallo with Nick Ndeda. Betty Kyallo’s heartfelt message to Bae Nick Ndeda as he turns a year Older (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

Beautiful Surprise

On October 21, day, Ndeda treated his sweetheart Betty to a pleasant surprise at a time she was shooting the final episode of her upcoming cooking show 'Mom Vs Wife'.

Moments from the beautiful surprise were captured on camera and later shared on Instagram by Ms Kyallo. In the video, Ndeda could be seen with flowers as he walked into the set, interrupting the shoot that was under way.

A surprised and happy Betty could later be seen hugging her bae before kissing him.