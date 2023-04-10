The sports category has moved to a new website.

Top celebrities, county first ladies among guests at Akothee's wedding [Photos & Video]

Amos Robi

Akothee arrived at the venue in style and was walked down the isle by her parents

Akothee's wedding
Akothee's wedding

The big day has finally arrived, and all eyes are on Akothee and her soon-to-be husband, Schweizer 'Omosh'.

The venue is a sight to behold, with every detail carefully planned to ensure that the couple has a magical wedding day.

As guests arrive at the Windsor Hotel where the event is going down, they are greeted by stunning decor that sets the tone for the festivities. The theme of the wedding is a touch of white and gold, and the decorations are perfectly executed, creating an ambience of elegance and luxury.

The ceremony area is adorned with flowers, and the altar is decorated with white and gold fabrics, creating a romantic and dreamy atmosphere.

Popular comedian Dr Ofweneke is the MC of the wedding.

After arriving, the singer clarified the exact number of marriages she had gone through before she found decided her wed her new lover.

“I have tried getting married three times, but it never worked out. I was only once married once to the father of my children. The other two white exes I was with, never married me. At some point I thought I would get married to the father of my third child, but it turned out to be an extreme sport being with him,” Akothee said.

Akothee weds Omosh
Akothee weds Omosh Pulse Live Kenya
Among celebrities that have arrived at the event include Kisumu First Lady Madam Dorothy Nyong’o, Migori First Lady Agnes Ayacko, former Mombasa gubernatorial candidate Suleiman Shahbal and High Court advocate, Professor PLO Lumumba. Alex Mwakideu, Jalang'o, Billy Miya, David Osiany, among others.

Here are snippets from the venue :

Akothee's wedding venue
Akothee's wedding venue Pulse Live Kenya
Akothee's wedding venue
Akothee's wedding venue Pulse Live Kenya
Akothee's wedding venue
Akothee's wedding venue Pulse Live Kenya
Billie Miya and Mummie Frankie at Akothee's wedding
Billie Miya and Mummie Frankie at Akothee's wedding Pulse Live Kenya
MP Jalang'o and wife Amina Chao at Akothee's wedding
MP Jalang'o and wife Amina Chao at Akothee's wedding Pulse Live Kenya
Celebrities at Akothee's wedding
Celebrities at Akothee's wedding Pulse Live Kenya
Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

