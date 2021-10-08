Alikiba's Wife Amina reveals name of their 2nd born son for the first time

In a Q&A session via her social media pages, Amina disclosed that they named their Baby Boy 'Kamran'.

“Can you give out the name of your second Born son? Asked a fan.

Amina replied; “Kamran”. Kamran is a Persian male given name meaning 'prosperous or fortunate'.

Amina reveals son's name Pulse Live Kenya

King Kiba and his wife Amina welcomed their second born child in May this year but they have been keeping him away from the public eye.

Kiba’s firstborn son with Amina is called Keyaan and he turned two years old in February 2021.

He was born in 2019 and at that particular time, King Kiba shared the good news via his Snapchat account.

On the other hand, Amina has also penned down a congratulatory message to her husband for putting out a classic Album ‘Only One King’.

“If you can visualize it, You can realize it. Congratulations Papa Bear❤️ @officialalikiba 🔥 Track no.3 “TAMBA” Got me so emotional #OnlyOneKing” shared Amina.

On Wednesday, Alikiba officially launched his 3rd Studio Album in a star-studded event that went down at Serena Hotel in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

A good number of celebrities turned up to accord King Kiba support as he launched his 16-track Album dubbed “Only One King”.

The invite only event was emceed by Media Personality and Clouds FM Presenter Millard Ayo. Those present at the were treated to great performances from Alikiba as he was able to perform and play all the 16 songs found the new Album.

In the Album King Kiba has featured Kenya’s Nyashinski (Washa) Sauti Sol (Let Me), Khaligrah Jones (Habibty), Sarkodie, Patoranking, K2ga, Abdukiba, Tommy Flavour, Blaq Diamond, Mayorkun and RudeBoy.

French songstress and Songi Songi hit-maker Maud Elka and Nigerian superstar Patoranking were the two international artiste present at the launch.