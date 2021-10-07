RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

From Patoranking to Maud Elka- List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch (Photos)

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

In the Album Kiba has featured Khaligraph Jones, Sauti Sol, Nyashinski, Patoranking among others

List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King'
List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King'

On Wednesday, Kings Music Records CEO Ali Saleh Kiba aka Alikiba officially launched his 3rd Studio Album in a star-studded event that went down at Serena Hotel in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Recommended articles

A good number of celebrities turned up to accord King Kiba support as he launched his 16-track Album dubbed “Only One King”.

Stakeholders in the music industry and other sectors, were present to make sure that the launch was successful.

The invite only event was emceed by Media Personality and Clouds FM Presenter Millard Ayo. Those present at the were treated to great performances from Alikiba as he was able to perform and play all the 16 songs found the new Album.

List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King'
List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King' List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King' Pulse Live Kenya
List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King'
List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King' List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King' Pulse Live Kenya

In the Album King Kiba has featured Kenya’s Nyashinski (Washa) Sauti Sol (Let Me), Khaligrah Jones (Habibty), Sarkodie, Patoranking, K2ga, Abdukiba, Tommy Flavour, Blaq Diamond, Mayorkun and RudeBoy.

French songstress and Songi Songi hit-maker Maud Elka and Nigerian superstar Patoranking were the two international artiste present at the launch.

Other celebrities who were at the album launch include; Mwana FA, Ommy Dimpoz, Nandy, AY, Shilole, Rich Mavoko, BillNass, Lil Ommy, AmmyGal, Dayna Nyange, Dullah Planet, Dully Sykes, Wanyabi, MC Gara B, Lody Eyes, Abby Skillz, Yogo Beatz, Mama Alikiba, Idris Sultan, Stan Bakora, Barnaba Classic, Sky Walker, Ney Wa Mitego, Juma Jux, Gabo, Esha Buheti, K2Ga, AbduKiba, Tommy Flavour just but to mention a few.

Juma Jux, Patoranking. List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King'
Juma Jux, Patoranking. List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King' List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King' Pulse Live Kenya
List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King'
List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King' List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King' Pulse Live Kenya

The Only One King album has been long awaited by AliKiba’s fans who often post on his social media pages asking when Ali will be releasing an album.

So far Kiba has already released videos to five songs found in the Album; Jealous ft Mayorkun, Salute ft Rude Boy, Infidele, Ndombolo ft AbduKiba, K2ga and Tommy Flavor and the latest being Oya Oya.

Ali Kiba’s first studio album was called Cinderella and his second Album was Ali k 4 Real.

List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King'
List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King' List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King' Pulse Live Kenya

The track list to Only One King;

1. Oya Oya – Ali Kiba

2. Amour – Ali Kiba

3. Tamba – Ali Kiba ft Tommy Flavor, K2ga, AbduKiba

4. Jealous – Ali Kiba ft Mayorkun

5. Sitaki Tena – Ali Kiba

6. Salute – Ali Kiba ft Rude Boy

7. Washa – Ali Kiba ft Nyashinski

8. Infidele – Ali Kiba

9. Bwana mdogo – Ali Kiba ft Patoranking

10. Habibty – Ali Kiba ft Khaligraph Jones

11. Gimme Dat – Ali Kiba

12. Niteke – Ali Kiba ft BlaQ Diamond

13. Let me – Ali Kiba ft Sauti Sol

14. Utu – Ali Kiba

15. Ndombolo – Ali Kiba ft AbduKiba, K2ga, Tommy Flavor

16. Happy – Ali Kiba ft Sarkodie

Photos from the Album Launch

Alikiba - Oya Oya (Official Music Video)
List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King'
List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King' List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King' Pulse Live Kenya
List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King'
List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King' List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King' Pulse Live Kenya
List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King'
List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King' List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King' Pulse Live Kenya
List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King'
List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King' List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King' Pulse Live Kenya
List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King'
List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King' List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King' Pulse Live Kenya
List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King'
List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King' List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King' Pulse Live Kenya
List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King'
List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King' List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King' Pulse Live Kenya
List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King'
List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King' List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King' Pulse Live Kenya
List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King'
List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King' List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King' Pulse Live Kenya
List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King'
List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King' List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King' Pulse Live Kenya
List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King'
List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King' List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King' Pulse Live Kenya
List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King'
List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King' List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King' Pulse Live Kenya
List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King'
List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King' List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King' Pulse Live Kenya
List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King'
List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King' List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King' Pulse Live Kenya
List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King'
List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King' List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King' Pulse Live Kenya
List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King'
List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King' List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King' Pulse Live Kenya

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

Kibaki video goes viral in US during social media blackout

Kibaki video goes viral in US during social media blackout

2 Kenyan journalists behind Kenyatta family offshore wealth exposé

2 Kenyan journalists behind Kenyatta family offshore wealth exposé

Eric Omondi clarifies reports that his new house is an AirBnB

Eric Omondi clarifies reports that his new house is an AirBnB

Orie Rogo Manduli's body ferried in Sh20 million Range Rover limo [Video]

Orie Rogo Manduli's body ferried in Sh20 million Range Rover limo [Video]

DJ Joe Mfalme takes fans inside his 3-bedroom home in Nairobi [Video]

DJ Joe Mfalme takes fans inside his 3-bedroom home in Nairobi [Video]

Diamond ignored by all his Baby Mamas as he turns a Year Older

Diamond ignored by all his Baby Mamas as he turns a Year Older

Inside Eric Omondi's new Sh141 Million Mansion in Karen [Video]

Inside Eric Omondi's new Sh141 Million Mansion in Karen [Video]

Trending

DJ Joe Mfalme takes fans inside his 3-bedroom home in Nairobi [Video]

DJ Joe Mfalme house tour

Diamond ignored by all his Baby Mamas as he turns a Year Older

Zari Hassan, Diamond Platnumz, Hamisa Mobetto and Tanasha Donna

Why Otile Brown & Nadia Mukami’s top songs are missing from YouTube [Explained]

Otile Brown and Nadia Mukami

BBNaija 2021 finale: Whitemoney wins the 'Shine Ya Eye' season

Whitemoney [Twitter/ caramel_jane]