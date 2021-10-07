From Patoranking to Maud Elka- List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch (Photos)

A good number of celebrities turned up to accord King Kiba support as he launched his 16-track Album dubbed “Only One King”.

Stakeholders in the music industry and other sectors, were present to make sure that the launch was successful.

The invite only event was emceed by Media Personality and Clouds FM Presenter Millard Ayo. Those present at the were treated to great performances from Alikiba as he was able to perform and play all the 16 songs found the new Album.

List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King' Pulse Live Kenya

List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King' Pulse Live Kenya

In the Album King Kiba has featured Kenya’s Nyashinski (Washa) Sauti Sol (Let Me), Khaligrah Jones (Habibty), Sarkodie, Patoranking, K2ga, Abdukiba, Tommy Flavour, Blaq Diamond, Mayorkun and RudeBoy.

French songstress and Songi Songi hit-maker Maud Elka and Nigerian superstar Patoranking were the two international artiste present at the launch.

Other celebrities who were at the album launch include; Mwana FA, Ommy Dimpoz, Nandy, AY, Shilole, Rich Mavoko, BillNass, Lil Ommy, AmmyGal, Dayna Nyange, Dullah Planet, Dully Sykes, Wanyabi, MC Gara B, Lody Eyes, Abby Skillz, Yogo Beatz, Mama Alikiba, Idris Sultan, Stan Bakora, Barnaba Classic, Sky Walker, Ney Wa Mitego, Juma Jux, Gabo, Esha Buheti, K2Ga, AbduKiba, Tommy Flavour just but to mention a few.

List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King' Pulse Live Kenya

List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King' Pulse Live Kenya

The Only One King album has been long awaited by AliKiba’s fans who often post on his social media pages asking when Ali will be releasing an album.

So far Kiba has already released videos to five songs found in the Album; Jealous ft Mayorkun, Salute ft Rude Boy, Infidele, Ndombolo ft AbduKiba, K2ga and Tommy Flavor and the latest being Oya Oya.

Ali Kiba’s first studio album was called Cinderella and his second Album was Ali k 4 Real.

List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King' Pulse Live Kenya

The track list to Only One King;

1. Oya Oya – Ali Kiba

2. Amour – Ali Kiba

3. Tamba – Ali Kiba ft Tommy Flavor, K2ga, AbduKiba

4. Jealous – Ali Kiba ft Mayorkun

5. Sitaki Tena – Ali Kiba

6. Salute – Ali Kiba ft Rude Boy

7. Washa – Ali Kiba ft Nyashinski

8. Infidele – Ali Kiba

9. Bwana mdogo – Ali Kiba ft Patoranking

10. Habibty – Ali Kiba ft Khaligraph Jones

11. Gimme Dat – Ali Kiba

12. Niteke – Ali Kiba ft BlaQ Diamond

13. Let me – Ali Kiba ft Sauti Sol

14. Utu – Ali Kiba

15. Ndombolo – Ali Kiba ft AbduKiba, K2ga, Tommy Flavor

16. Happy – Ali Kiba ft Sarkodie

Photos from the Album Launch

List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King' Pulse Live Kenya

List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King' Pulse Live Kenya

List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King' Pulse Live Kenya

List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King' Pulse Live Kenya

List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King' Pulse Live Kenya

List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King' Pulse Live Kenya

List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King' Pulse Live Kenya

List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King' Pulse Live Kenya

List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King' Pulse Live Kenya

List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King' Pulse Live Kenya

List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King' Pulse Live Kenya

List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King' Pulse Live Kenya

List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King' Pulse Live Kenya

List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King' Pulse Live Kenya

List of celebrities who graced Alikiba’s Album Launch 'Only one King' Pulse Live Kenya