Alikiba finally announces new album after 10-year wait by fans; Only One King

The album has been slated for release next month on 7th October 2021.

The album announcement was part of him making public his 360° partnership with Ziiki Media and his record label Kings Music Records.

The Only One King album has been long awaited by AliKiba’s fans who often post on his social media pages asking when Ali will be releasing an album.

The project will be a heady mix of prominent features from across Africa with song genres ranging from Bongo Flava to Afro Beats and Amapiano.

The musicians team expects that the album will be a huge commercial success.

Speaking at the album announcement event, AliKiba said “This album will be a Pan-African album that will feature names like Khaligraph Jones, Patoranking, Sauti Sol, Sarkodie, Blaq Diamond just to name a few."

"I am so excited about this project and I am thankful to my fans for being patient. 10 years are quite a lot since I released my last album and this album is dedicated to my day 1 fans. I want to thank Ziiki Media for making this project happen."

"From this week, stay on the lookout on my social media platforms as I announce the tracklist. On the 6th of October here in Dar Es Salaam, I will host the Listening Party for Only One King which will be invite only.”

Arun Nagar, CEO & Managing Director of Ziiki Media, said: “We worked hard on this project and we are sure the fans will be delighted with this album. It is going to be an exciting period as we ensure his fans get to access Only One King on all streaming platforms, radio and television or any platform where they listen to music."

"We have invested sizeable resources and efforts into this project since we have complete faith in AliKiba and Kings Music Records. This is just the start of a beautiful relationship between AliKiba, Ziiki Media and Kings Music Records.”