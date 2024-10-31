What went wrong? Botched surgery kills wife of prominent car dealer

In a statement shared on Instagram, brand influencer Amira claimed that Lucy experienced complications following cosmetic surgery, which led to her being admitted to a city hospital. Unfortunately, she passed away four days later.

The alleged incident leading to Lucy’s death

Amira, who has been publicly sharing her own body transformation journey after divorcing ex-husband Jimal RohoSafi, explained the painful events that led to Lucy’s passing.

Digital creator Amira Pulse Live Kenya

According to the mother of two, the late Lucy had undergone a procedure at the clinic, with the intention of achieving specific results.

However, Amira says Lucy’s surgery was allegedly carried out by an individual not certified as a plastic surgeon, leading to devastating consequences.

“It is very sad to lose a beautiful lady like Lucy due to negligence and malpractice by people who are not qualified to perform plastic surgery procedures,” Amira began.

In her posts, Amira revealed that Lucy’s intestines were perforated during the procedure. Lucy reportedly returned to the clinic the same day she was discharged due to unbearable pain, only to find no doctors available.

Digital creator Amira Pulse Live Kenya

Seeking justice for late Lucy

In critical condition, she was taken to Nairobi Hospital, where emergency surgery was performed to clean the abdominal cavity and address the perforations. Unfortunately, Lucy’s condition worsened, and she passed away four days later in the Intensive Care Unit.

"She was in pain and was discharged home from Body By Design on 22nd but the pain became unbearable the same day and she went back only to find no doctor and was then rushed to another hospital where her condition was so bad she went for surgery to try and clean the tummy where they found the intestines were perforated 5 times," she wrote.

Amira concluded the first post by affirming her hope that justice will be served for Lucy’s family. She mentioned that a post-mortem examination had confirmed the cause of death, and she expressed confidence that the legal system would hold those responsible accountable.

"Her condition was so bad she ended up in ICU and died 4 days later. Her post mortem has confirmed this and justice will be served! May Lucy Rest In Eternal Peace!" she wrote.

A screenshot of Amira's post where she explained the alleged plastic surgery incident that led to death of a lady at a Nairobi clinic Pulse Live Kenya

She urged her followers to ensure they choose qualified professionals if they decide to undergo plastic surgery, emphasising the importance of safety over aesthetic appeal.

"I understand accidents happen, but 5 times !! 5times in her intestines to a point where all her lipo holes were leaking? And the nurses went ahead and told her its part of the healing process!!rubish!!! I hope this post saves a lot of people out there. Plastic surgery is beautiful but make sure your getting it done by professionals!” she advised.

Sonko mourns Lucy

Mike Sonko, a close friend of the bereaved family, penned a heartfelt tribute to Lucy on X, sharing details of her funeral arrangements.

Mike Sonko at the memorial service of businessman Francis Ng'ang'a's wife Lucy Pulse Live Kenya

He extended his deepest condolences to Ng'ang'a, the CEO of Valley Road Motors and Village Market Auto Bazaar, for the loss of his beloved wife, Lucy. He prayed for God's grace to cover Ng'ang'a and his family, asking for strength to come to terms with Lucy's passing.

"My friend Nganga ( CEO Valley road motors and Village market auto Bazaar) accept my deepest condolences for the loss of your lovely wife Lucy. May the almighty God cover you and your entire family with his unending Grace. May He gives you strength to accept that Lucy has gone .

"Haki, my family will dearly miss her, especially the good days we used to spend together with her over the holidays. I will not forget how she campaigned for me and mobilised the people of Shelly Beach, Likoni, to support me when I was contesting for the Mombasa gubernatorial race. May her soul rest with the angels," he wrote.

Public reaction and calls for accountability

The allegations against the clinic has sparked significant backlash online, with many social media users sharing similar concerns about the clinic’s practices.

Some netizens have pointed out that similar incidents have reportedly occurred at the clinic in the past.

The clinic has been associated with several high-profile influencers and celebrities, which has only intensified the public’s interest in the story.

As of the time of publication, the clinic has yet to respond to the claims. We attempted to reach out to them, but they had no comment on the issue.

Importance of qualified professionals in plastic surgery

Amira’s story, if true, sheds light on the potential dangers of undergoing cosmetic procedures without thoroughly vetting the credentials of the healthcare providers.

Plastic surgery, while increasingly popular, carries inherent risks, especially when performed by individuals who may lack the necessary qualifications.