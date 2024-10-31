What went wrong? Botched surgery kills wife of prominent car dealer

The family of businessman Francis Ng'ang'a is mourning the loss of their loved one, Lucy, who recently passed away at a city hospital. Lucy reportedly died just days after undergoing an alleged botched surgery.
The late Lucy was the wife of prominent businessman Francis Ng'ang'a. Mike Sonko has expressed his sorrow, saying that his family will greatly miss her, especially the wonderful times they spent together. He also recalled how she campaigned for him and rallied the people of Shelly to support him during his bid for the Mombasa gubernatorial race.
In a statement shared on Instagram, brand influencer Amira claimed that Lucy experienced complications following cosmetic surgery, which led to her being admitted to a city hospital. Unfortunately, she passed away four days later.
The alleged incident leading to Lucy’s death
Amira, who has been publicly sharing her own body transformation journey after divorcing ex-husband Jimal RohoSafi, explained the painful events that led to Lucy’s passing.
According to the mother of two, the late Lucy had undergone a procedure at the clinic, with the intention of achieving specific results.
However, Amira says Lucy’s surgery was allegedly carried out by an individual not certified as a plastic surgeon, leading to devastating consequences.
“It is very sad to lose a beautiful lady like Lucy due to negligence and malpractice by people who are not qualified to perform plastic surgery procedures,” Amira began.
In her posts, Amira revealed that Lucy’s intestines were perforated during the procedure. Lucy reportedly returned to the clinic the same day she was discharged due to unbearable pain, only to find no doctors available.
Seeking justice for late Lucy
In critical condition, she was taken to Nairobi Hospital, where emergency surgery was performed to clean the abdominal cavity and address the perforations. Unfortunately, Lucy’s condition worsened, and she passed away four days later in the Intensive Care Unit.
"She was in pain and was discharged home from Body By Design on 22nd but the pain became unbearable the same day and she went back only to find no doctor and was then rushed to another hospital where her condition was so bad she went for surgery to try and clean the tummy where they found the intestines were perforated 5 times," she wrote.
Amira concluded the first post by affirming her hope that justice will be served for Lucy’s family. She mentioned that a post-mortem examination had confirmed the cause of death, and she expressed confidence that the legal system would hold those responsible accountable.
"Her condition was so bad she ended up in ICU and died 4 days later. Her post mortem has confirmed this and justice will be served! May Lucy Rest In Eternal Peace!" she wrote.
She urged her followers to ensure they choose qualified professionals if they decide to undergo plastic surgery, emphasising the importance of safety over aesthetic appeal.
"I understand accidents happen, but 5 times !! 5times in her intestines to a point where all her lipo holes were leaking? And the nurses went ahead and told her its part of the healing process!!rubish!!! I hope this post saves a lot of people out there. Plastic surgery is beautiful but make sure your getting it done by professionals!” she advised.
Sonko mourns Lucy
Mike Sonko, a close friend of the bereaved family, penned a heartfelt tribute to Lucy on X, sharing details of her funeral arrangements.
He extended his deepest condolences to Ng'ang'a, the CEO of Valley Road Motors and Village Market Auto Bazaar, for the loss of his beloved wife, Lucy. He prayed for God's grace to cover Ng'ang'a and his family, asking for strength to come to terms with Lucy's passing.
"My friend Nganga ( CEO Valley road motors and Village market auto Bazaar) accept my deepest condolences for the loss of your lovely wife Lucy. May the almighty God cover you and your entire family with his unending Grace. May He gives you strength to accept that Lucy has gone .
"Haki, my family will dearly miss her, especially the good days we used to spend together with her over the holidays. I will not forget how she campaigned for me and mobilised the people of Shelly Beach, Likoni, to support me when I was contesting for the Mombasa gubernatorial race. May her soul rest with the angels," he wrote.
Public reaction and calls for accountability
The allegations against the clinic has sparked significant backlash online, with many social media users sharing similar concerns about the clinic’s practices.
Some netizens have pointed out that similar incidents have reportedly occurred at the clinic in the past.
The clinic has been associated with several high-profile influencers and celebrities, which has only intensified the public’s interest in the story.
As of the time of publication, the clinic has yet to respond to the claims. We attempted to reach out to them, but they had no comment on the issue.
Importance of qualified professionals in plastic surgery
Amira’s story, if true, sheds light on the potential dangers of undergoing cosmetic procedures without thoroughly vetting the credentials of the healthcare providers.
Plastic surgery, while increasingly popular, carries inherent risks, especially when performed by individuals who may lack the necessary qualifications.
Patients need to understand that not all practitioners are licensed to perform every type of procedure and that a reputable clinic should have certified professionals available at all times.