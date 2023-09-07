The sports category has moved to a new website.

Asake says he would love to collaborate with Kanye West

Nigerian superstar Asake has revealed that he would love to collaborate with multi-award-winning musical genius Kanye West.

Asake who recently sold out the 20,000-capacity O2 Arena in a landmark Concert revealed in an interview with Billboard that the artist he thinks he would love to collaborate with is 24-time Grammy winner Kanye West.

"I have been saying this thing and I don't know. Let's see maybe God will do it. It's Kanye," Asake says about his desire to one day collaborate with Kanye West.

In the interview, Asake also recanted the funny story of his trousers getting ripped midway into a performance in the US when he attempted to the drop kick part of Nigeria's famous leg work dance routine.

Asake also talked about how he put in the effort to outdo himself on his sophomore album 'Work Of Art' which he released on June 15. 2023.

When asked about the fast rise of Afrobeats, Asake stated that the industry growth is a reflection of the decades of hard work put in by Nigerian artists while echoing the pride that comes with global success.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
