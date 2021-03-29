Hot 96 Radio Presenter Terry Muikamba has moved to Court to sue her former Employer Classic 105 under their parent company Radio Africa Group over wrongful dismissal among other complaints .

In Court papers seen by Pulse Live, Ms Muikamba through her Lawyers claims that the Director of Programs at Radio Africa Pete Sinclair jointly with the HR started looking for her replacement when she was hospitalized with a prolonged condition back in 2019.

Adding that she was subjected to a hostile environment and even harassed when she resumed work.

Terry Muikamba and Nyashinski

Terry Mikamba Sues Radio Africa Group

“…the Director of Programs Mr. Pete Sinclair (“PS”), a Caucasian by race, was evidently not happy that the claimant had taken sick leave and had actively started searching for her replacement and even directed the claimant’s co-host to have practice sessions with an identified potential replacement;

“…that the head of Human Resource Management Jima Ndoge (“JN”) on one occasion visited the Claimant, who at the time had been transferred to high dependency unit, and was more concerned with when she would resume official duties than her condition” the court documents read in part.

Ms Muikamba also decries a hostile working environment consisting of an abusive boss.

"He would on numerous occasions refer to the claimant in a derogatory manner and refer to her as a sickling and follow it up with a f*cking useless,” the documents say.

Terry Muikamba sues former Employer Radio Africa Group over wrongful dismissal

The media personality wants Radio Africa to declare that she was wrongfully dismissed from work and is now seeking damages for wrongful termination equivalent to 12 months’ pay amounting to Sh 2,160,000 and also be issued with a certificate of service.

According to the Radio Host, it's the mental torture that led her to resign from Classic 105.

“A declaration and finding that the resignation of the claimant was involuntarily and consequently she was constructively dismissed by the respondent which amounted to unfair, procedural and illegal termination” the court documents read in part.

The Classic 105 Exit

Terry who used to host the Evening Drive alongside Mike Mondo, ended her relationship with Radio Africa Group on December 9, 2020.

In February 2020, she made a comeback to Royal Media Services (RMS) owned Station Hot 96, hosting the Mid-morning show alongside Willis Raburu from 10am-1pm.

The Court Documents

