Mama Mueni Bahati, Yvette Obura has finally confirmed that she is taken, but not ready to show off her man to the public. She is keeping things under wraps.

In a recent interview on Radio Jambo, Ms Obura showed up with a man she introduced to Massawe Japanni as her new man; a confirmation that she is back to the dating life.

The mother of one disclosed that the man she is currently dating, is not a big fan of social media and for that reason their relationship will be more private.

"Umeweza kumpost kwa mitandao ya Kijamii?" asked Massawe.

She replied; "Hatawahi, hata wewe tu ndio umemuona, so ficha hapo, cheza chini… Anafanya tu vitu zingine, lakini hapendi social media, lakini for now wacha tucheze chini kidogo.”

Away from her relationship, Yvette went on to reveal why she doesn’t like being called Bahati’s Baby Mama.

“It’s not a good feeling and I think the best way to put it is ‘the mother of Bahati’s child’ and not Baby Mama. For me when I hear the word baby mama, it comes out with someone who is dramatic…I have my own name but anyway nilishazoea, I can’t change that,” explained Yvette Obura.

"What is your relationship with Diana?" asked Massawe.

“We do talk... but before that we never used to talk. But now that Mueni is always visiting her Dad, we have to talk. Juu lazima nimdrop na pia yeye akimrudisha, so we have to talk.”

Ms Obura also mentioned that before Bahati opened Mueni’s Instagram page, he reached out to her as she agreed to the suggestion.

“At first we agreed not to put her on social media. After a while the Dad came to me and requested to open Mueni’s Instagram page and I said yes, I have no problem with that. And if you follow the page you will notice I don’t post a lot because I am not a social media person"

On break up with Bahati, Yvette said “Nothing bad really happened... I think we just fell out of love, after giving Birth. I was the first one to give up on the love…sipendi limelight so niliona tu siwezi…. currently we are co-parenting and it’s amazing. Bahati is married, I’m seeing somebody else, so tunatoa wapi drama. We are all mature, and we have to agree but it also takes God."

Bahati goes public

In May 2017, Bahati took to social media to introduce his two year old daughter, Mueni Bahati. The news came as a surprise to many as in 2015, Bahati denied allegations that he had dumped a woman who was carrying his child.

