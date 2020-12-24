Songstress Carol from Band Beca has spoken for the first time after emerging as the winner of Eric Omondi’s Wife Material Show.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the talented singer poured her heart out to the funnyman saying she found a charming Prince in Omondi.

She went on to confess her love for Omondi, stating that she is ready to explore life with him.

“I found my prince charming 🥰🥰. Believe you deserve it and the universe will serve it.As soon as I saw you, I knew an adventure was going to happen. Baby I love you soo much and as this new chapter unfolds I promise to love you and always be beside you every step of the way. You are the most charming,intelligent,most hilarious guy I've ever met” reads part of Carol’s message to Omondi.

Band Beca’s Carol wins the Eric Omondi’s Wife Material show

Carol also thanked Kenyans for voting for her overwhelmingly, promising to take good care of Eric Omondi.

“Home is wherever I am with you❤❤Thanks for voting for me guys...To all my co-wives,I promise to take good care of @ericomondi HARUSI TUNAYO!!🥳🥳🥳” added Carol.

On Wednesday, Omondi announced that Carol had won the Wife Material show and they are looking forward to a big white wedding.

In the announcement, Omondi showered Carol with lots of praises saying he is ready to settle down with her and start a family.

“CONGRATULATIONS CAROL @bandbeca You are an AMAZING woman! Beautiful Inside and out. I cant wait to spend the rest of my life with you and make beautiful babies. I am the luckiest man on this planet. To all the ladies who participated in the #WifeMaterial I can never say THANK YOU enough😰😰😰🙏🙏🙏, We made soo many beautiful memories and it doesn't end here.

WE ARE NOW FAMILY and I hope you all make it for the wedding. Finally I want to say a BIG thank you to Kenyans for walking with me through this journey and for helping me get a wife. Asanteni sanaa🙏🙏. #WifeMaterial” announced Eric Omondi.

