KFCB Boss Ezekiel Mutua is yet again up in arms with Comedian Eric Omondi over his ‘Wife Material show’ and his Lavington studios.

In a Facebook Post, Mutua called for the arrested of the funnyman over allegations of running a brothel in Lavington in the name of an office.

The KFCB CEO accused Omondi of being a bad influence to the young generation, stating that he has been kissing and recording videos with different girls amidst a pandemic.

Eric Omondi and Ezekiel Mutua

Mutua to Omondi

“So there's Corona but this fool has been kissing multiple girls and recording these videos in the name of comedy. Another morally bankrupt socialite is recording more videos teaching these young girls how to have sex with Omondi in the devilish mentorship program known as "Mombasa Raha."

The facility in Lavington that was opened with hype ostensibly as a studio is nothing short of a brothel. It's a place where girls are being sexually abused and degraded in the name of art. The fact that women rights groups are quiet when this is happening and the police have not arrested the perpetrators of these obvious crimes is evidence of how low we have sunk as a society. By the time we get tired and stop condoning this nonsense the damage will be too bad to repair. The DCI should immediately move into that brothel in Lavington and arrest the criminals doing these things to our girls in the name of art!” shared Ezekile Mutua.

Band Beca's Carol wins the Eric Omondi's Wife Material show

Carol wins

Mutua’s public outcry comes at a time Omondi’s Wife Material show has come to an end with BandBeca’s Carol emerging the winner.

“CONGRATULATIONS CAROL @bandbeca You are an AMAZING woman! Beautiful Inside and out. I cant wait to spend the rest of my life with you and make beautiful babies. I am the luckiest man on this planet. To all the ladies who participated in the #WifeMaterial I can never say THANK YOU enough😰😰😰🙏🙏🙏, We made soo many beautiful memories and it doesn't end here.

WE ARE NOW FAMILY and I hope you all make it for the wedding. Finally I want to say a BIG thank you to Kenyans for walking with me through this journey and for helping me get a wife. Asanteni sanaa🙏🙏. #WifeMaterial” announced Eric Omondi.

Band Beca’s Carol wins the Eric Omondi’s Wife Material show

In November the KFCB Boss also criticized Omondi over what he termed as putting out inappropriate content.

“People are doing all manner of staff, including some people like Eric Omondi, Unashangaa uhyu ni mwendawazimu gani, kuna heshima gani unajionesha kwa video kwa njai ambayo haifai na wewe ni mtu mzima. Na unasema ati wewe ni King of Comedy Afrika. Sasa King of comedy, si ujiheshimu basi, king of comedy si uwe na heshima kwa Watoto na hizo vitu ufanye then you put a disclaimer ni za watu wazima,” said Ezekiel Mutua.